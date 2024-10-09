Logitech Unveils POP Icon Keys and Mouse: A Stylish Approach to Productivity

Logitech launches POP Icon Keys & Mouse, blending style and productivity. Customizable features, multi-device connectivity, and sustainable design. Available in India October 2024.

Logitech has introduced a new keyboard and mouse combo designed to bring personality and efficiency to the modern workspace. The POP Icon Keys keyboard and POP Mouse offer a blend of vibrant aesthetics, comfortable design, and customizable features.

A Keyboard That Pops

The POP Icon Keys keyboard is designed to make a statement with its eye-catching colors and sleek, modern look. Beyond aesthetics, it offers a comfortable typing experience with contoured, low-profile keys that provide a responsive and quiet feel.

Customization is a key feature, with four Action Keys that can be programmed to launch applications, control media, or access productivity tools via the free Logi Options+ app. These keys offer shortcuts to popular functions and even integrate with AI tools like the Logi AI Prompt Builder. The keyboard also includes a variety of 1-touch shortcut keys for tasks like muting, accessing emojis, and taking screenshots.

Designed for versatility, POP Icon Keys can connect with up to three devices simultaneously, allowing seamless switching between computers, phones, and tablets. With an impressive 36-month battery life, it promises long-lasting performance.

A Mouse to Match

The POP Mouse complements the keyboard with its own stylish design and convenient features. It features Silent Touch Technology for quiet operation and a SmartWheel for precise scrolling. Like the keyboard, the mouse includes two customizable Action Buttons accessible through the Logi Options+ app. It also offers multi-device connectivity and a 24-month battery life.

Sustainability in Mind

Logitech has incorporated post-consumer recycled plastic in the construction of both the POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability. The packaging is also sourced from FSC™-certified forests.

Availability and Pricing

The POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse will be available in India in October 2024. The keyboard is priced at INR 6,695, the mouse at INR 3,595, and the combo at INR 9,295. A coordinating Logitech Desk Mat is also available for INR 2,495.