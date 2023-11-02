Logitech Unveils MK370 Wireless Combo for Businesses in India

Logitech has announced the launch of its MK370 Combo for Business at InfoComm India 2023. This product is a wireless mouse and keyboard duo designed to cater to the practical needs of a hybrid workforce, with enhancements aimed at security and productivity for enterprise users.

Key Highlights:

Logitech’s MK370 Combo for Business is geared towards enhancing workplace efficiency with its wireless mouse and keyboard duo.

The mouse includes Silent Touch Technology, designed to reduce noise by 90%, and an ambidextrous shape for comfortable use.

The keyboard features spill-resistant construction, customizable shortcut keys, and programmable functions to aid in daily tasks.

Equipped with Logi Bolt technology, the MK370 Combo ensures reliable connectivity in high Wi-Fi traffic areas.

The battery life is noted to be long-lasting, with 36 months for the keyboard and 18 months for the mouse.

Logi Options+ software enables customization and IT management of the devices, including mass firmware updates.

The MK370 Combo incorporates sustainable materials and FSC-certified packaging in line with Logitech’s environmental goals.

The product is available in the Indian market at a retail price of INR 4500.

At the event, Anand Lakshmanan, Head of India at Logitech, emphasized the significance of providing the workforce with the right tools to boost efficiency. He commented, “Business and IT leaders have a pivotal role in equipping their workforce with tools that can substantially enhance their efficiency. The MK370 is a dynamic pair that presents a seamless blend of user-friendliness, functionality, resilience, and adaptable technology.”

The MK370 Combo’s mouse is designed for comfort and reduced noise disturbance, while the keyboard provides robustness with its spill-resistant capabilities and programmable keys for added productivity. These peripherals are specifically designed to support workers in diverse environments, from the office to remote settings.

Logitech has also focused on the reliable connectivity of these devices, a crucial aspect for business peripherals. The inclusion of Logi Bolt technology ensures that the keyboard and mouse maintain a stable connection even in Wi-Fi congested spaces. The MK370’s notable battery life—three years for the keyboard and one and a half years for the mouse—also underpins its practicality for long-term use.

The accompanying software, Logi Options+, presents users and IT departments with a platform for device customization and remote management, streamlining the integration of the MK370 Combo into daily operations.

In line with Logitech’s sustainability objectives, the MK370 Combo incorporates materials and packaging that reflect the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Logitech MK370 Combo for Business is now available for purchase in India, offering businesses a blend of functionality and secure, sustainable design at a market price of INR 4500.