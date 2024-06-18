Made in India: Kawasaki Ninja 300 Priced at Rs. 3.43 Lakh

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300, now priced at Rs 3.43 lakh ex-showroom, continues to be a popular choice among Indian bike enthusiasts. Assembled locally, this model from Kawasaki aims to maintain its allure in the competitive sports bike segment.

Overview of the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300

The Ninja 300 retains its design aesthetics with a fully-faired body, featuring twin headlamps and a sporty silhouette. This year, it is available in three fresh colours: Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey, enhancing its visual appeal. Despite these aesthetic updates, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged from its predecessor but now includes compliance with the latest OBD2 norms which aid in efficient diagnostics and maintenance.

Mechanical Specifications and Performance

The motorcycle is powered by a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, producing 38.4 BHP and 26.1 Nm of torque. It features a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch, providing a smooth riding experience especially during high-speed downshifts. For handling, the Ninja 300 uses a diamond-type frame, supported by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. It is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking performance​​.

Pricing and Market Position

While the Ninja 300’s pricing at Rs 3.43 lakh places it above some of its competitors like the KTM RC390 and TVS Apache RR310, Kawasaki hopes the new colour options and the brand’s reputation for reliability will justify the premium. The Ninja 300 competes directly with several other bikes in the segment, offering a blend of performance and comfort that appeals to both new and experienced riders​​.

Closing Thoughts

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 continues to offer a compelling package for those looking for a mid-range sports bike. It combines Japanese engineering with the practical needs of Indian riders, making it a robust choice in its price range. The introduction of new colours and maintaining the OBD2 compliance are thoughtful touches that keep the model fresh in the market.