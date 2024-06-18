Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with 125W Charging and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Specifications and Pricing Details

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 50 Ultra in India, marking a significant update in their smartphone lineup. This device is designed to cater to tech enthusiasts looking for high-end specifications and efficient performance.

Design and Display

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a sophisticated design with a focus on premium materials including options for a real wood and vegan leather finish. It features a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels, providing vibrant visuals underpinned by HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, ensuring durability against scratches and drops​.

Performance

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, positioned slightly below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but offering superior performance compared to its predecessors. This is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, making the phone a powerhouse for multitasking and storage-intensive applications​.

Camera Capabilities

The phone boasts a versatile camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a bright f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization. It is complemented by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. The front camera also impresses with a 50-megapixel sensor, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls​​.

Battery and Charging

The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by a 4500mAh battery, supporting 125W wired TurboPower charging, which Motorola claims can provide a day’s power in just four minutes of charging. Additionally, the device supports 50W wireless charging, enhancing convenience for users​.

Additional Features

The device includes modern connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, and dual-SIM 5G. It also features stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive audio experience. Security is bolstered by an under-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition​.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra presents an attractive pricing structure for potential buyers. Initially priced at Rs. 59,999, the smartphone offers several avenues for customers to reduce the cost. A limited-time offer provides a Rs. 5,000 discount, and an additional Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount is available for those using ICICI Bank cards. Effectively, this could bring the price down to Rs. 49,999.

Eager consumers can mark their calendars for June 24th, when the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be available for purchase. The device can be obtained through various channels, including Flipkart, motorola.in, and select offline stores.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra offers a compelling package of high-end specifications and features tailored for users seeking a premium smartphone experience. With its robust design, powerful performance, advanced camera system, and fast charging capabilities, it stands as a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment.