MG Cloud EV’s India Launch Timeline Revealed

MG Motor India is gearing up to enrich the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market with the introduction of the MG Cloud EV. Set to redefine urban mobility, the Cloud EV, currently branded as the Wuling brand in Indonesia and the Baojun Yunduo in China, will be launched under the MG marque in India. This move follows the strategy of rebranding successful global models for regional markets, similar to the transformation of the Wuling Air into the MG Comet for the Indian consumer​.

Design and Specifications

The MG Cloud EV showcases a modern, minimalistic design with key features like flush door handles and full-width LED light bars that enhance its aesthetic appeal. The vehicle measures approximately 4.3 meters in length and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, positioning it uniquely between a large hatchback and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). Despite its MPV-like dimensions, the Cloud EV offers a five-seater configuration, emphasizing spaciousness and comfort​​.

Interior design focuses on simplicity and functionality, with features like a large floating touchscreen and a digitally advanced instrument cluster. Unique to the Cloud EV is the “sofa mode,” which allows the front seat backrest to recline up to 135 degrees, providing exceptional comfort during longer journeys​​.

Performance and Range

The MG Cloud EV will be available with two battery options – a 37.9 kWh and a 50.6 kWh pack, offering ranges of 360 km and 460 km respectively. It’s powered by a front-axle mounted, permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 134 horsepower. The final specifications for the Indian market are yet to be confirmed, and it will be interesting to see which configurations MG decides to bring to India​​.

Launch Timeline and Pricing

MG Motor India plans to commence the launch of the Cloud EV as part of a broader product introduction strategy starting from the second half of 2024. The exact timing is geared towards the festive season, which could see the Cloud EV hitting the showrooms around September 2024​.

In terms of pricing, MG aims to position the Cloud EV competitively under the ₹20 lakh mark, making it an attractive option for a wide range of customers. This price point will pit it against established rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400, as well as upcoming models like the Creta EV and Maruti eVX​.