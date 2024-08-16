Mahindra Thar Roxx: A Deeper Dive into the 5-Door SUV’s Features and Appeal

The 5-Door Mahindra Thar Roxx is finally here, starting at Rs 12.99 lakh. Discover its vibrant color options, powerful engines, and advanced features. This SUV blends rugged capability with modern comfort, making it a compelling choice for adventure and everyday driving.

The much-awaited 5-Door Mahindra Thar Roxx has finally been launched in India, and it’s creating a buzz in the automotive world. With a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), this SUV promises a blend of rugged capability, modern features, and a distinctive design. Let’s explore what makes the Thar Roxx a compelling choice for adventure enthusiasts and urban dwellers alike.

Exterior: A Bold and Confident Stance

All-LED Lighting: The Thar Roxx makes a statement with its all-LED lighting setup, featuring LED headlights, DRLs, and tail lights. This not only enhances visibility but also adds a touch of sophistication to its rugged exterior.

Vibrant Color Palette: Choose from a range of seven captivating colors: Tango Red, Everest White, Stealth Black, Battleship Grey, Burnt Sienna, Forest Green, and Nebula Blue. The top-spec variants further elevate the style quotient with a contrasting blacked-out roof.

Rugged Alloy Wheels: The SUV's imposing presence is accentuated by the 19-inch alloy wheels, ready to tackle any terrain with confidence.

Interior: Where Comfort Meets Functionality

Dual-Tone Elegance: Step inside the Thar Roxx, and you’ll be greeted by a tastefully designed cabin with a dual-tone black and beige color scheme. This creates a sense of spaciousness and premiumness.

Thoughtful Touches: The inclusion of centre armrests for both front and rear passengers ensures a comfortable ride, even on long journeys. The cabin is designed to be both practical and inviting.

Safety: A Top Priority

Comprehensive Safety Suite: The Thar Roxx prioritizes safety with a comprehensive suite of features. Six airbags come as standard, providing crucial protection in the event of a collision.

Advanced Technologies: The SUV is equipped with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to keep you informed about tyre health, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) for improved handling in challenging conditions. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) further enhance safety with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Performance: Power to Explore

Diesel Powerhouse: The 2.2-litre diesel engine, delivering 175 PS and 370 Nm of torque, offers a potent combination of power and efficiency. It’s ideal for tackling off-road trails and highway cruising with ease.

Turbocharged Petrol: For those seeking a refined and responsive driving experience, the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating 177 PS and 380 Nm of torque, is an excellent choice.

Variants and Colors: Tailored to Your Preferences

Six Variants: The Thar Roxx is available in six distinct variants: MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3L, AX5L, and AX7L, catering to a wide range of budgets and preferences.

Color Choices: The base variants (MX1 and MX3) are offered in three classic colors: Stealth Black, Tango Red, and Everest White. The higher variants get the full spectrum of seven color options, allowing you to express your individuality.

Technology and Comfort: A Modern Touch

Digital Displays: The Thar Roxx embraces technology with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, providing a seamless and connected driving experience.

Creature Comforts: Enjoy the open sky with the panoramic sunroof, stay cool with automatic AC and rear vents, and experience the luxury of ventilated front seats. Wireless phone charging and keyless entry with push-button start/stop add to the convenience.

Pricing and Competition: A Value Proposition

Attractive Pricing: With a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh, the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a compelling value proposition in its segment.

Market Rivalry: The Thar Roxx will lock horns with the 5-door Force Gurkha in the rugged off-roader segment. It will also appeal to buyers considering the Maruti Jimny, offering a more premium and feature-rich alternative.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is poised to capture the hearts of adventure seekers and those who appreciate a blend of style, capability, and modern features. With its striking design, powerful engines, advanced technology, and focus on safety, the Thar Roxx is ready to carve its own path in the Indian automotive landscape. It’s not just an SUV; it’s a statement of individuality and a passport to exploration.