Mahindra Thar 5-Door (Armada) Production Starts: Expected Pricing, Features, and Availability

Mahindra Automotive has initiated production of the highly anticipated Thar Armada, the five-door variant of the popular Thar off-roader. Production is underway at Mahindra’s Chakan plant, with the company aiming to meet the expected high demand.

Thar Armada Production Capacity

Initially, Mahindra planned for a monthly production capacity of 2,500 Thar Armada units. However, due to significant interest, the company has doubled this to 5,000-6,000 units per month, potentially reaching an annual production of approximately 70,000 units.

Thar Armada Design and Features

The Thar Armada boasts a five-door layout, addressing the practicality concerns of the three-door Thar. The longer wheelbase allows for increased cabin and luggage space, making it a more family-friendly option.

Exterior changes include a new grille, LED headlights, vertically mounted door handles on the C-pillar, and larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interior features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and integrated navigation. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS, and a panoramic sunroof are also included.

Thar Armada Engine and Transmission Options

The Thar Armada will be available with three engine options:

1.5-litre diesel engine (117 bhp, 300 Nm torque)

2.2-litre turbo diesel engine (172-175 bhp, 400 Nm torque)

2.0-litre turbo petrol engine (200-203 bhp, 370-380 Nm torque)

Both manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmissions will be offered, with the choice of 4WD or 2WD layouts.

Thar Armada Market Positioning and Competition

The Thar Armada aims to position itself as a practical yet rugged alternative to midsize SUVs. It will compete with popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, as well as Mahindra’s own Scorpio-N and the Force Gurkha 5-door.

Mahindra Thar Armada Price (Expected)

Thar Armada prices are expected to start at around Rs 15 lakh (on-road, Mumbai) for the base RWD variants, potentially reaching up to Rs 30 lakh for the top-of-the-line 4WD variants. While official bookings have not yet opened, several dealers are accepting unofficial reservations.