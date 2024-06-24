Mahindra XUV 3XO Faces Rising Demand: June 2024 Waiting Period Details

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, the latest entrant in the subcompact SUV market, is witnessing a significant surge in demand across India. As of June 2024, prospective buyers are facing varying waiting periods depending on their location and the specific variant of their interest.

Waiting Period by City

The waiting period for the XUV 3XO spans from 2 to 6 months. The shortest wait times are generally observed in Pune, where some customers may receive their vehicles within just two months. In contrast, Bengaluru reports the longest wait, stretching up to six months. Major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai are seeing wait times around 4 to 5 months​.

Factors Influencing the Wait

This waiting trend is despite Mahindra’s robust initial deliveries, which included over 1,500 units on the first day alone, followed by more than 2,500 units subsequently. Such numbers are indicative of the manufacturer’s efforts to meet the high demand, although the delivery pace still struggles to match the overwhelming market response​.

Production and Delivery

Mahindra has ramped up its production capabilities to approximately 9,000 units per month in anticipation of continued high demand. As of now, they have already manufactured 10,000 units, signaling readiness for a steady flow of deliveries starting late May 2024. The company has expressed confidence in managing the demand effectively, aiming to prevent the waiting period from extending as it did with the XUV700 model, where some buyers waited as long as a year​.

Variants and Pricing

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in a variety of nine variants including MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 Luxury, AX7, and AX7 Luxury, with prices starting at Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These variants cater to a broad spectrum of customer preferences with different engine and gearbox options, including a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine​​.

As the Mahindra XUV 3XO continues to captivate the subcompact SUV market, potential buyers should anticipate waiting periods and plan their purchases accordingly. The variance in wait times underscores the importance of timely bookings and staying informed about delivery timelines from local dealerships.