House of Marley enters India market, joins hands with Alphatec to bring eco-conscious audio products to Indian customers

House of Marley, an eco-conscious audio maker, is thrilled to announce its official entry into the Indian market through a strategic distribution partnership with Alphatec, a leading Mumbai-based distribution house for premier audio and video equipment across India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to empower music enthusiasts in India with access to high-quality, environmentally friendly audio products. House of Marley’s mission to create state-of-the-art audio solutions that are better for the Earth and for music aligns perfectly with Alphatec’s commitment to delivering industry-leading audio and video equipment to its customers.

Designed to minimize environmental impact through sustainable design and materials, House of Marley’s diverse products are sustainably crafted from mindfully sourced materials including FSC certified wood, signature REWIND upcycled fabrics, REGRIND recycled silicone, bamboo, and recyclable aluminium. Each product is designed in collaboration with the Marley family to honor the legacy of legendary musician Bob Marley, who had a deep love for music and the planet.

Talking about the launch, Mario Lasen, VP International Markets, House of Marley said, “We are thrilled to bring House of Marley’s eco-conscious audio products to the vibrant Indian market. Our collaboration with Alphatec reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality audio experiences while championing sustainability. We believe that this partnership will not only enhance accessibility to our products but also contribute to the growth of the music and audio-video industry in India.”

Alphatec also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential to reshape the audio industry in India. Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec, said, “We are delighted to partner with House of Marley to introduce their innovative and environmentally conscious audio products to the Indian market. With our extensive distribution network and House of Marley’s exceptional product lineup, we aim to revolutionize the audio industry in India and provide consumers with access to premium, environmentally friendly audio solutions.”

House of Marley’s product range includes a variety of audio solutions designed to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. Among the featured products are:

Get Together 2 Mini – Bluetooth Speaker

The Get Together 2 Mini is a compact, yet powerful Bluetooth speaker designed for music lovers on the go. With a sleek design and sustainable materials, including FSC certified wood and recyclable aluminium, it delivers a premium audio experience while minimizing environmental impact. Featuring a 15-hour playtime and quick-charge technology, this speaker ensures uninterrupted music enjoyment wherever you are. Its 30-meter Bluetooth range and multipair mode allow for seamless connectivity, while its IP67 certification makes it dust and waterproof, perfect for outdoor use.

Price: 26,690

Link: https://www.thehouseofmarley.com/get-together-2-mini-wireless-speaker/

Get Together Duo – Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers

The Get Together Duo represents the perfect blend of style and sustainability. Crafted from bamboo and REWIND® fabric, these bookshelf speakers embody House of Marley’s commitment to eco-conscious design. With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and true wireless capability, they deliver immersive stereo sound that fills any room. The right speaker features a 25-hour battery life for portability, while the left speaker is mains-powered for permanent in-home use. With compatibility with iOS and Android devices.

Price: 24,490

Link: https://thehouseofmarley.com/get-together-duo-bluetooth-wireless-speakers/

Get Together – Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers

The Get Together Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers are designed for high-performance sound in a compact package. Crafted from sustainable materials such as bamboo and REWIND fabric, these speakers offer a continuous 8-hour playtime for all-day listening. With built-in Bluetooth technology and a 30-meter range, they provide easy wireless connectivity to hundreds of devices. Their sleek design and premium materials make them a stylish addition to any room.

Price: 37,600

Link: https://www.thehouseofmarley.com/get-together-bluetooth-portable-bluetooth-speaker/

Stir It Up – Wireless Turntable

The Stir It Up Wireless Turntable combines classic design with modern technology for a premium audio experience. Crafted from solid bamboo and sustainable materials, this turntable wirelessly connects to any Bluetooth speaker for easy listening. With features such as USB to PC recording and a built-in switch pre-amp, it offers versatility and convenience for vinyl enthusiasts. Its sleek design and attention to detail, including a hand-stitched leather cover and engraved Bob Marley quote, make it a statement piece in any home audio setup.

Price: 34,590

Link: https://www.thehouseofmarley.com/stir-it-up-wireless-turntable/

Positive Vibration Frequency – Over Ear Headphones

The Positive Vibration Frequency Over Ear Headphones offer comfort, convenience, and sustainability in one stylish package. With 34 hours of playtime and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, these headphones deliver uninterrupted listening pleasure. Featuring 40mm dynamic drivers and ultra-comfort foam ear cushions, they provide exceptional sound quality and comfort for extended listening sessions. Their sustainable materials, including FSC certified wood and REWIND fabric, make them an eco-conscious choice for music lovers.

Price: 6,490

Link: https://www.thehouseofmarley.com/positive-vibration-frequency-wireless-headphones/