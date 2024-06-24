Spotted Again: The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Gears Up for Its Indian Debut

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has made its presence felt on Indian roads with recent sightings, indicating a launch that is much anticipated by SUV enthusiasts. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming model which is set to rival stalwarts like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian.

Exterior and Design

The new Skoda Kodiaq shows off a refreshed exterior design, maintaining its robust stature with a more pronounced “Butterfly” grille and a split headlight setup which enhances its visual appeal. It sports new LED tail lamps with a ‘C’ motif and a modernized bumper, which contribute to its sharper aesthetics​​.

Interior Enhancements

Inside, the Kodiaq is expected to deliver a luxurious experience with a revamped dashboard featuring a 13-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Noteworthy improvements include a heads-up display, wireless phone charging, and enhanced seating comfort with cooling and heating options​​.

Safety and Technology

Safety remains a priority with the inclusion of up to nine airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including features like automated emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The model’s commitment to safety and convenience is evident, promising a secure and comfortable driving experience.

Performance

Under the hood, the Kodiaq is expected to offer multiple powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid version. However, for the Indian market, Skoda might continue with the reliable 2-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, appreciated for its balance of power and efficiency​.

Market Positioning and Expectations

With its launch anticipated around the end of this year or early 2025, the Kodiaq is positioned to be a sophisticated option in the SUV segment with a starting price of approximately Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Its feature-rich profile and updated design are set to enhance its appeal against competitors, aiming to attract a broad segment of luxury and performance-oriented buyers​.

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is shaping up to be a compelling choice in the premium SUV category in India, blending advanced technology with refined aesthetics and safety. As it prepares to make its mark, SUV enthusiasts and potential buyers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on this promising addition to the Skoda lineup.