Master Multitasking on a Budget: The Best Phones Under ₹35,000 in 2024

Find the best phones under ₹35,000 in 2024 that excel at multitasking. Powerful processors, ample RAM, and optimized software deliver smooth performance for all your needs.

In the fast-paced world of 2024, a reliable and high-performing smartphone is essential. Fortunately, finding a device that balances quality and affordability is easier than ever, even if your budget is limited to Rs. 35,000. With a plethora of options available, we’ve curated a list of the top smartphones under this price point, catering to diverse needs such as photography, multitasking, and gaming. These handsets offer impressive features, from vibrant displays and powerful processors to cutting-edge cameras, proving that you don’t have to break the bank to experience the latest in mobile technology.

iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G: A Speedster with a Triple Camera

For those seeking a speedy 5G smartphone, the iQOO Neo9 Pro is a compelling option. Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a dedicated supercomputing chip, this device delivers exceptional performance. Its triple camera system further solidifies its position as one of the best mid-range smartphones in India. Users praise its performance, display quality, and camera capabilities.

Nothing Phone (2a) 5G: Tech-Savvy and Highly Rated

The Nothing Phone (2a) 5G stands out as a tech-savvy and highly-rated phone under Rs. 30,000. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits peak brightness offers a superb visual experience for gaming and streaming. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this phone is designed for top-tier performance, as confirmed by user feedback highlighting its speed and responsiveness.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+: A Photography Powerhouse

Launched in 2024, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ caters to photography enthusiasts with its flagship-level 200MP main camera, Super QPD autofocus, and a combination of OIS and EIS for enhanced image stabilization. User reviews commend its appearance, battery life, and charging speed, while some note occasional heating issues.

Realme GT 6T 5G: Built for Gaming and Multitasking

Priced at approximately Rs. 33,000, the realme GT 6T is a robust option for users who demand high performance for demanding applications and multitasking. Its dedicated gaming memory and other technologies ensure smooth gameplay and app launching. Users appreciate its performance, long-lasting battery, good camera, and lack of heating problems.

OnePlus 11R 5G: A Flagship Contender

The OnePlus 11R boasts a 50MP triple camera system with an updated IMX890 sensor, delivering clearer and more detailed photos. Its Dynamo camera system ensures stability and performance, while the super safe fast charging and up to 18GB of RAM cater to power users. OxygenOS 13 provides a smooth user experience. Users rave about its high-resolution display, performance, battery life, and fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: A Versatile All-Rounder

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers a well-rounded package with a stunning 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a versatile triple camera system with up to 30X Space Zoom, and a fast Octa-core Exynos 2100 processor. Its 4500 mAh battery supports super fast charging and fast wireless charging. Users appreciate its display, camera capabilities, and overall performance.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G: A Flagship with Blazing-Fast Charging

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, a flagship smartphone, is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor for smooth multitasking. Its 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures a seamless visual experience. The 108MP triple camera setup excels in photography and videography, while the 120W HyperCharge technology fully charges the 5000mAh battery in just 17 minutes.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G: A Camera-Centric Mid-Ranger

The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a triple camera system headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX890 OIS sensor. It runs Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 and offers a 6.70-inch touchscreen display. Users praise its camera quality, display, and audio, while some note occasional heating issues.