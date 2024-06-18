MediaTek Launches Retail Education Program to Empower Indian Retailers with Smartphone and Smart Device Expertise

MediaTek, a leading global semiconductor company, has successfully launched and completed its annual retailer and consumer education program across India. The program reached major cities including Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, focusing on enhancing retailer knowledge about MediaTek’s high-end smartphone and smart device chipsets.

Educating Retailers on MediaTek Technologies

The initiative targeted educating retailers on the extensive range of MediaTek chipsets, especially the MediaTek Dimensity 5G Series and MediaTek Helio G Series, such as the MediaTek Helio G99. Retailers received training on the latest integrated 5G, AI capabilities, camera improvements, video streaming, and gaming features that these chipsets support.

Retailers were given detailed insights into the popular smartphones powered by MediaTek and the advanced technologies that enhance user experiences. The program aimed to equip retailers with the necessary knowledge to better explain the technology behind smart devices to consumers.

Expanding Focus Beyond Smartphones

Following the success of previous years, MediaTek has expanded the program’s scope to include smart speakers, Wi-Fi Routers, Chromebooks, and TVs. “Our goal is to ensure that retailers understand our broad product range, enhancing their ability to address consumer inquiries effectively,” stated Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communication at MediaTek India.

The training encompassed interactive in-store sessions, empowering retailers with the skills needed to discuss the MediaTek Dimensity and MediaTek Helio chipset series confidently.

MediaTek’s Commitment to Market Leadership

The Dimensity 5G family, which includes the flagship 9000 series, along with the premium 8000, 7000, and 6000 series, offers unparalleled connectivity, multimedia, AI, and gaming capabilities. These chipsets are found in a range of devices from leading brands such as OPPO, vivo, OnePlus, realme, POCO, Redmi, Nothing, Xiaomi, iQOO, Samsung, Motorola, and Lava.

The program also includes various on-ground activities aimed at both retailers and consumers to further boost awareness of MediaTek’s capabilities in powering smart devices.

Supporting Retail Partners and Consumers

Through its comprehensive training modules, MediaTek continues to support retail partners and enhance consumer experiences with advanced technologies. The company remains committed to reinforcing its market position and supporting its retail network through innovative educational initiatives.