MediaTek Showcases Smartphone, Automotive, and IoT Innovations to Drive Digital Transformation in India

18/11/2024
Lakshmi Narayanan
3 Min Read
Add Comment
MediaTek unveils its latest innovations in smartphones, automotive solutions, IoT, and 5G at the MediaTek Technology Diaries, driving India's digital transformation.

MediaTek, a global leader in fabless semiconductor technology, has unveiled its latest advancements across mobile, automotive, and IoT sectors, emphasizing the integration of future-ready technologies. At the 14th chapter of the MediaTek Technology Diaries, themed “This Chip Changes Everything,” the company highlighted its contributions in areas like Generative AI, satellite connectivity, automotive solutions, 5G, and smart clusters. The event also showcased the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, powering the OPPO Find X8 Pro smartphone.

Leadership in Automotive and IoT Innovations

MediaTek demonstrated its prowess in the automotive domain with its Dimensity Automotive platform, featuring collaborations with Indian OEMs such as Tata Punch.eV and Skoda Slavia. The event also highlighted smart cluster solutions, with “Made in India” EV two-wheelers like the Kinetic Green ELuna and Kinetic Green Flex, developed in partnership with JioThings Limited.

Driving Technology Accessibility in India

Finbarr Moynihan, General Manager and Vice President of Corporate Marketing at MediaTek, remarked, “The Indian market exemplifies how MediaTek is making incredible technology experiences accessible. As the No. 1 mobile SoC provider in India and globally, we are at the forefront of the next wave of mobile AI innovation. Our Dimensity 9400 chipset leads with Generative AI features, such as on-device LoRA training and video generation, while ensuring drivers stay connected with smart automotive technologies.”

Expanding the 5G and IoT Ecosystem

The event spotlighted MediaTek’s portfolio of 5G chipsets, including the Dimensity 9400 and Dimensity 7300 SoCs, along with collaborations across diverse product categories. Notable innovations included smart TVs from Motorola, Wobble, and Realme; the Miko3 Smart Robot; Amazon Echo Spot; Google TV Streamer; HFCL 5G FWA CPE; Smart Android Kiosks by iMin; Jiobook; Acer tablets; and IoT gateway devices by Invendis.

Elevating AI Capabilities in Smartphones

Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, explained how the Dimensity 9400 enhances the OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. With an All-Big Core design based on Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture, paired with advanced GPU and NPU, the chipset delivers exceptional gaming and Generative AI performance.

Vision for a Smarter Future

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, shared, “Our mission is to seamlessly integrate intelligent technology across modern life, from smartphones and smart home devices to automotive innovations. We aim to create solutions that are smarter, faster, more efficient, and sustainable, driving a digital transformation that enhances everyday experiences.”

Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators

The event also included a project showcase organized by ThinkStartup, co-founded by Sanjeeva Shivesh. Students presented groundbreaking innovations in AI, IoT, robotics, and sustainable technologies, aligning with MediaTek’s vision of nurturing future talent.

MediaTek Technology Diaries: Simplifying Innovation

The MediaTek Technology Diaries series focuses on simplifying the latest technologies that are reshaping daily life. This initiative aligns with MediaTek’s goal of making advanced innovations accessible, empowering users with smarter solutions.

Lakshmi Narayanan

Lakshmi Narayanan

Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.

