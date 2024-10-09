MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9400: A Powerhouse for AI and Gaming

MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 redefines flagship performance with its All Big Core design, advanced AI, immersive gaming, and power efficiency.

MediaTek has announced the Dimensity 9400, its latest flagship chipset designed to elevate smartphone experiences. Built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 promises significant enhancements in AI, gaming, and photography, all while prioritizing power efficiency.

Enhanced Performance and Efficiency

The Dimensity 9400 boasts a second-generation All Big Core design featuring Arm’s v9.2 CPU architecture. This configuration includes one Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at over 3.62GHz, along with 3x Cortex-X4 and 4x Cortex-A720 cores. Compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300, this new architecture delivers a 35% boost in single-core performance and a 28% increase in multi-core performance. Furthermore, the Dimensity 9400 achieves up to 40% greater power efficiency, extending battery life for users.

AI Capabilities

With its 8th Generation NPU, the Dimensity 9400 sets new standards in generative AI. It’s the first mobile chipset to enable on-device LoRA training, high-quality on-device video generation, and developer support for Agentic AI. The chipset also features the Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), which facilitates the development of sophisticated AI applications by providing a unified interface for AI agents, third-party apps, and models.

Gaming Advancements

The Dimensity 9400 incorporates the 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, which offers up to 40% faster raytracing performance compared to the previous generation. Support for opacity micromaps (OMM) brings PC-level graphics capabilities to smartphones. The chipset’s GPU also delivers a 41% peak performance improvement and up to 44% power savings compared to the Dimensity 9300, enhancing the gaming experience.

Photography Upgrades

MediaTek’s Imagiq 1090 enhances photography with HDR video recording across the entire zoom range. Smooth Zoom technology simplifies capturing moving subjects. The Dimensity 9400 also optimizes power consumption during photography and videography, reducing power usage by up to 14% for 4K60 video capture compared to the Dimensity 9300.

Additional Features