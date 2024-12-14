Meet the Indian Developer Behind the Best Apple Watch App of 2024

Indian developer Raja V wins Apple Watch App of the Year for 2024 with Lumy, a sunlight tracking app. Learn about his journey from mechanical engineer to app developer and his plans for VisionOS.

Raja V, an Indian developer with a background in mechanical engineering, has been named the creator of the Apple Watch App of the Year for 2024. His app, Lumy, helps users track sunlight and align their day with natural rhythms. This recognition highlights the power of individual passion and the accessibility of the App Store in enabling developers to reach a global audience.

From Engineer to App Developer

Raja’s journey into app development began when he was inspired by the functionality of iPhone apps. Teaching himself to code, he embarked on a path that would lead him to create award-winning apps for Apple platforms. His story exemplifies the opportunities available in the digital age, where skills can be acquired and shared with the world regardless of traditional educational backgrounds.

Lumy: A Sunlight Tracking App

Lumy was born out of Raja and his wife’s shared interest in photography and the pursuit of the perfect golden hour lighting. The app has evolved to cater to a wider audience, offering features such as sunlight tracking, moon phases, and weather integration. These tools are valuable for photographers, hikers, and anyone seeking to harmonize their activities with natural light patterns.

Design and Functionality

Lumy’s design is inspired by nature, with an interface that dynamically reflects real-world conditions throughout the day. Its integration with Apple Weather provides users with real-time cloud cover data and other weather information, enhancing its utility for outdoor activities. The app also offers highly customizable Apple Watch complications, allowing for a personalized user experience.

Accessibility and Future Plans

Raja emphasizes the accessibility of app development, highlighting the Apple Developer Programme as a platform for anyone with ideas and a willingness to learn. He credits the App Store for enabling his journey and encourages aspiring developers to pursue their passions. With Lumy achieving significant success, Raja is now focused on bringing the app to VisionOS and the Apple Vision Pro, further expanding its reach and functionality.