Samsung Offers Sneak Peek at Android XR Headgear

14/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Samsung's upcoming XR headgear, codenamed Moohan, promises to deliver immersive experiences with its sleek design, Android XR platform, and Gemini AI integration.

Samsung is poised to enter the burgeoning world of extended reality (XR) with its upcoming XR headgear, codenamed “Moohan,” which translates to “infinity” in Korean. This device promises to redefine our interaction with the digital world by offering immersive experiences within a seemingly boundless virtual space.

Design and Features

Early glimpses of the Samsung XR headset reveal a sleek, state-of-the-art design reminiscent of high-tech ski goggles. Notably, it appears to be lighter than the Apple Vision Pro, potentially offering greater comfort for extended use.

The device will run on the Android XR platform, boasting cutting-edge displays, advanced Passthrough capabilities, and intuitive multi-modal input. Initial app support will include Google Maps, YouTube, and the Gemini AI app.

Powered by Gemini AI

Gemini, Google’s next-generation AI model, will play a pivotal role in shaping the user experience. By integrating a conversational user interface (UI) with contextual awareness, Gemini empowers users to interact with the device through voice and natural conversation, going beyond traditional gestures or controllers.

Hardware Specifications

While Samsung remains tight-lipped about the full specifications, speculated reports suggest the XR headset will feature a 12MP Sony camera with an IMX681 CMOS image sensor. It is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s first-generation AR1 series silicon, integrated with NXP semiconductors, and equipped with a 155mAh battery.

These advanced components are expected to enable seamless hand gesture recognition for input and facilitate QR-code payments.

Market Competition

The Samsung XR headgear is set to compete with other prominent players in the XR space, including the Apple Vision Pro and Meta’s augmented reality headsets.

Launch Date

Industry insiders anticipate the Samsung XR series will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S25 series phone launch in January, with a potential market release in the second half of 2025, coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 series.

