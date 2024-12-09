Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: A Roadster Redefining Open-Top Driving

Experience the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, a limited-edition roadster with F1-inspired halo bar, 577hp V8 engine, and unique aerodynamic design.

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off its latest masterpiece, the PureSpeed roadster, just six months after teasing it as a concept car. This limited-production model, capped at 250 units, is an exclusive offering within the brand’s new “Mythos” series. Based on the SL63, the PureSpeed distinguishes itself with a striking, roofless and windshield-less design, highlighted by a prominent “halo” bar that bisects the cockpit.

Design and Color Scheme

The PureSpeed’s aesthetic draws inspiration from the iconic 1922 Mercedes-Benz Targa Florio race car, evident in its distinctive red and black livery and the #10s adorning the fenders. This color scheme, a departure from traditional German racing colors, was strategically chosen by Mercedes back in 1922 to align with the colors of Italian constructors, ensuring smoother participation in races. For those who prefer a more classic look, a matte silver finish is also available.

Unique Features and Performance

The PureSpeed’s front fascia takes cues from the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, incorporating unique aerodynamic elements to compensate for the absence of a roof and windshield. The “halo” bar, a key design element inspired by Formula 1, serves as a fully structural component crafted from steel, further enhanced by deployable roll bars positioned behind the rear seats.

Beneath the hood, the PureSpeed boasts a potent 577hp variant of AMG’s renowned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, paired with a nine-speed transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

Limited Availability

Adding to its exclusivity, each PureSpeed comes with two aerodynamically designed helmets equipped with an intercom system, facilitating seamless communication between the driver and passenger. This system integrates with the car’s infotainment, enabling music playback and phone calls. A unique IWC Schaffhausen clock graces the dashboard, adding a touch of luxury.