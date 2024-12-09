Apple iOS 18.2 Arrives with Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT Integration

Apple's iOS 18.2 delivers Genmoji, Image Playground, ChatGPT in Siri, and enhanced Camera Control for iPhone 16 and select models.

Apple has launched iOS 18.2, a significant update introducing a suite of new features and enhancements, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI). This update, available for iPhone 16 series and select older models, delivers on the “Apple Intelligence” capabilities promised at WWDC 2024.

Image Playground

iOS 18.2 introduces Image Playground, a standalone app that harnesses AI to allow users to generate images. While currently limited to a cartoonish style, Image Playground offers creative potential by suggesting modifications based on context from messages or notes.

Genmoji and Image Wand

Genmoji, another AI-powered feature, enables users to create unique emojis. These personalized emojis, or Genmoji, are generated using data from the Photos app and are stored within the emoji keyboard.

For iPad users, the update includes Image Wand, a tool within the Notes app that transforms sketches into refined images using text prompts.

ChatGPT Integration with Siri

Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, now benefits from ChatGPT integration. This means Siri can leverage the power of ChatGPT for complex queries, with user privacy ensured through IP masking and optional request storage. Users can also link their paid ChatGPT accounts for enhanced functionality.

Enhanced Camera Control

The update refines Camera Control, the touch-sensitive button on iPhone 16 series. A double-press now allows users to lock focus and exposure, a feature configurable in Settings. Additionally, users can customize the double-click speed for Camera Control.

Improved Find My App

Find My app gains a location-sharing feature for lost items. Users can generate and share temporary links with anyone, regardless of their device type. For added security, the links expire automatically after a week or once the item is found. The update also introduces a “Show Contact Info” option, allowing users to share their contact details with those who find their lost item.

iOS 18.2 Availability

While the iOS 18.2 update is available for a range of iPhone models, the new Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro models.