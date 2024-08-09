Mercedes-Benz India Expands Lineup with Two New Luxury Models

Mercedes-Benz India expands its luxury car lineup with the powerful AMG GLC 43 Coupe and the elegant CLE 300 Cabriolet. These new models offer top performance and open-air driving experiences.

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its luxury vehicle offerings in the Indian market with the introduction of two new models: the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe and the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line. Both vehicles are positioned in the premium segment, with the AMG GLC 43 Coupe priced at ₹ 1.105 crore (ex-showroom) and the CLE 300 Cabriolet at ₹ 1.10 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe: Power and Performance

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe boasts a powerful 2.0L four-cylinder engine, which delivers a segment-leading peak power output of 421 hp and 500 Nm of maximum torque.

The engine features a Formula 1-derived electric turbocharger that eliminates turbo lag, contributing to a responsive driving experience. Additionally, this model marks the first time the AMG GLC 43 will carry the prestigious “One Man One Engine” philosophy.

The performance-focused coupe SUV also features AMG Ride Control, rear-wheel steering, ANG Dynamic Plus package, AMG brakes & steering wheels, and dynamic AMG engine mounts, further enhancing its handling and driving dynamics.

Inside the cabin, occupants can enjoy a premium audio experience with the Burmester sound system, delivering 710W of power through 15 speakers. The AMG GLC 43 Coupe’s striking design is sure to attract attention, solidifying its appeal amongst luxury SUV enthusiasts.

Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line: Open-Air Elegance

The Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line enters the Indian market as a sophisticated roadster, appealing to those who desire a luxurious and stylish open-top driving experience. Based on the C-Class platform, the CLE 300 Cabriolet features a familiar design that is unmistakably Mercedes-Benz.

With its two-door configuration and a retractable roof that can be effortlessly stowed in the boot, this cabriolet offers the perfect blend of elegance and practicality. Mercedes-Benz has adopted an online-only retail strategy for the CLE 300 Cabriolet, allowing customers to conveniently purchase the vehicle through their digital platform.

Under the hood, the CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line is powered by an M254 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This combination generates a total output of 258 Hp, with an over-boost function providing an extra surge of power when needed.

As standard equipment, the CLE 300 Cabriolet comes equipped with a Burmester 3D surround sound system, Acoustic fabric soft-top, and Energizing Air Control with PM 2.5 Filter, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Conclusion

With the addition of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe and the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line to its lineup, Mercedes-Benz India continues to cater to the discerning tastes of luxury car buyers in the Indian market, offering a diverse range of high-performance and stylish vehicles.