Meta and Universal Music Group Join Forces to Empower Artists and Combat Unauthorized AI Content

Meta (formerly Facebook) has inked a significant global, multi-year partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG), a leading music label. This collaboration seeks to expand creative and commercial possibilities for UMG artists and songwriters across Meta’s diverse platforms, which now include WhatsApp for the first time. The primary focus of this agreement is to safeguard the rights of human creators and ensure fair compensation for artists and songwriters. Additionally, Meta and UMG will actively address the rising issue of unauthorized AI-generated content that could potentially impact the music industry.

Strengthening the Bond Between Music and Social Media

This new agreement builds upon a previous partnership established in 2017, marking a pivotal moment in the collaboration between the music industry and social media. Under the original agreement, UMG became the first major music company to license its music across Facebook’s platforms, solidifying Facebook’s position as the first fully licensed music partner among major social media platforms.

Meta’s platforms have consistently served as a valuable space for artists and writers to directly connect with fans, fostering deeper relationships and expanding their audience. Since 2017, the two companies have worked together to explore innovative ways for licensed music to thrive within the Meta ecosystem, encompassing various platforms like Facebook, Instagram, virtual reality experiences, user-generated content, live streaming, and more.

The new agreement further enhances monetization opportunities for UMG, its artists, and songwriters, particularly through short-form videos. Moreover, UMG’s partnership with Meta to license music for WhatsApp will unlock additional value for UMG artists and songwriters in the near future.

Meta’s Perspective on the Partnership

Tamara Hrivnak, VP of Music and Content Business Development at Meta, expressed her enthusiasm about the renewed partnership with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group, recognizing their pioneering role in music on social media, especially within the Meta family of apps. She highlighted the power of music to connect people and bring fans, artists, and songwriters closer, not only on established platforms but also in innovative ways on platforms like WhatsApp. Hrivnak expressed gratitude to the Universal team and eagerly anticipates further growth in the partnership.