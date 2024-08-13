Top Tech Gifts for Raksha Bandhan

Discover the perfect tech gifts for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan! From gadgets to smartwatches, find the ideal present to express your love and appreciation.

Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to express your love and appreciation for your sibling with a thoughtful gift. If they are a tech enthusiast, here are some amazing gadgets that are sure to impress:

Sony ULT Wear Headphones:

These wireless headphones offer excellent sound clarity and comfort, making them ideal for music lovers and those who enjoy immersive listening experiences.

HMD Crest 5G:

Surprise your sibling with the latest HMD smartphone featuring a 50-megapixel selfie camera, LED flash, and a vibrant FHD+ OLED display. Its unique features like Hands-Free Selfie mode and AI Super Portrait mode make it a standout choice.

JBL TUNE 770NC:

These adaptive noise-canceling headphones deliver JBL’s signature Pure Bass Sound and boast an impressive 70-hour battery life, perfect for those who enjoy high-quality sound and long-lasting performance.

OnePlus Pad Go Tablet:

This versatile and sleek tablet is perfect for productivity, entertainment, and creative tasks. Its high-resolution display and powerful performance make it a great gift for any tech enthusiast.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

This stylish smartwatch combines sleek design with smart functionality, tracking health metrics, monitoring fitness goals, and keeping your sibling connected with notifications right on their wrist.

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity smartwatch:

A budget-friendly option that combines style and functionality, perfect for those who value both physical and mental health.

itel Unicorn Pendant Smartwatch:

A unique and elegant smartwatch that doubles as a pendant, perfect for fashion-conscious individuals.

DreamFolks Aspire Membership Card:

Give the gift of luxury and convenience with this exclusive membership card that offers a range of benefits, including airport lounge access and discounts on travel services.

Honor Pad X9:

A sleek and portable tablet with a vibrant display and immersive speakers, perfect for entertainment on the go.

Zowie XL2546X:

A high-performance gaming monitor designed for esports enthusiasts, featuring a 240Hz refresh rate and exclusive DyAc 2 technology for ultra-smooth visuals.

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L50M8-A2IN

Festive Price: ₹32,999

Xiaomi’s X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is an excellent choice for those seeking premium quality at an affordable price. This 50-inch TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 for breathtaking picture quality. The Dolby Audio and DTS-X technology deliver immersive sound, making it perfect for movie nights and gaming. With Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and multiple HDMI ports, this TV offers a complete entertainment package.

Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV

Festive Price: ₹28,999

The Blaupunkt Cyber Sound G2 Series 55″ 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV is designed for those who crave a cinematic experience at home. With its CyberSound Gen 2.0 surround sound and HDR10+ visuals, this TV provides an immersive experience that makes every show and movie feel larger than life. The sleek frame-less design adds a modern touch to your home decor, and the Google TV integration with voice control makes it easy to find and enjoy your favorite content.

Acer Advanced I Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

Festive Price: ₹35,999

Prepare to experience the ultimate in home entertainment with the Acer Advanced I Series 55″ 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV. This TV offers stunning 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio, making every movie and show come alive with vibrant colors and crystal-clear sound. With Google TV, you have easy access to your favorite streaming apps, and the multiple connectivity options ensure that all your devices are seamlessly integrated.

Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50E7K

Festive Price: ₹28,999

The Hisense 50E7K 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a fantastic option for those looking to upgrade their home theater setup. This TV features a stunning 4K resolution and wide color gamut for vibrant, true-to-life images. With Dolby Atmos and a 24W speaker system, you’ll enjoy powerful, room-filling sound.

OPPO F27 PRO+ 5G

Embrace the Monsoon Adventures This August, celebrate the unbreakable sibling bond with the Super Rugged Monsoon-Ready OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G. Engineered to withstand the challenges of the monsoon season, this smartphone boasts a simultaneous IP66, IP68, IP69 rating for complete waterproofing, ensuring it remains unscathed even during the heaviest downpours. The specially engineered 360-degree Armour Body with MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 and Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistant certification further enhances its durability, making it as resilient as your spirit.

Key Features:

Unmatched Durability: Simultaneous IP66, IP68, IP69 rating, 360-degree Armour Body, MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8, Swiss SGS Premium Performance 5 Stars Drop Resistant certification, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Immersive Display: First-ever 3D Curved AMOLED display in the F Series

Powerful Performance: Octa-core MediaTek 7050 SoC

Advanced AI features with OS update (August 22): Gen AI for photography (AI Eraser 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Clear Shot, AI Perfect Shot) and Gen AI for productivity (AI Toolbox,

AI Recording Summary, AI Clear Voice, AI LinkBoost)

Pricing and Availability:

Available at INR 27,999 with 128GB storage and INR 29,999 for the 256GB variant in Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy colors. Following the success of the F27 Pro+ 5G, OPPO India will also introduce its F27 5G soon at an even more attractive price point with the latest GenAI features.

OPPO Reno12 Series

Embrace AI-Powered Possibilities Step into a world of AI-driven innovation with the OPPO Reno12 Series. This Everyday AI Companion empowers you to capture, edit, and share memories effortlessly with its advanced AI features. From flawless photo editing to enhanced productivity, the Reno12 series is the perfect gift for tech enthusiasts who appreciate style and innovation.

Key Features

Gen AI in Photography: AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Best Face, and Smart Image Matting 2.0

Gen AI in Productivity: AI Toolbox, powered by Google Gemini LLM, with AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak

Immersive Display: Quad-Micro Curved Infinite View screen

Powerful Camera: 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens

Unmatched Durability: Aerospace-grade alloy framework and SGS Certified OPPO’s All Round Armour protection.

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is available at INR 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB model and INR 40,999 for the 12GB+512GB version in Sunset Gold and Space Brown colors. The Reno12 5G is priced at INR 32,999 and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colors.

OPPO K12x 5G

Entertainment and Durability Combined For those seeking a balance of entertainment and resilience, the OPPO K12x 5G is the ideal choice. Its powerful 5100mAh battery, supported by a 45W SuperVOOC™ charger, ensures you stay connected and entertained throughout the day. Enjoy uninterrupted streaming of your favorite shows with its L1 Widevine certification. The K12x 5G also caters to creative individuals with Dual View video for capturing special moments from both front and rear cameras simultaneously and AI Portrait Retouching to enhance your photos.

Key Features

Military-grade durability: MIL-STD-810H

Stunning display: 6.67-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Long-lasting battery: 5100mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charging

Advanced camera features: Dual View video and AI Portrait Retouching

Immersive entertainment: L1 Widevine certification

Pricing and Availability:

Priced at INR 12,999, the OPPO K12x 5G is available in two colors – Breeze Blue and Midnight Violet – on OPPO’s e-store and Flipkart.

ViewSonic X2-4K: The Ultimate Gaming Upgrade

Is your sibling an avid gamer? Then the ViewSonic X2-4K LED projector, optimized for Xbox, is the perfect gift to elevate their gaming experience to new heights. This projector delivers stunning visuals with 1440p resolution at an ultra-smooth 240Hz refresh rate on a massive 100+ inch screen. With 4K HDR resolution, Advanced LED technology ensuring 60,000 hours lifespan, Harman Kardon speakers, and 2,900 Lumens of brightness, every gaming session transforms into an immersive adventure. The projector’s Low Blue Light certification prioritizes eye comfort, while flexible installation options make it adaptable to any space.

ViewSonic M1 Pro: Entertainment On-the-Go

For the sibling who loves movies and travel, the ViewSonic M1 Pro is a compact and portable projector that delivers fantastic audio-visual experiences anytime, anywhere. Its palm-sized design easily fits into a backpack, making it ideal for outdoor movie nights or impromptu presentations. The adaptable smart stand allows for 360-degree projection angles and doubles as a lens cover and power button. Dual Harman Kardon speakers provide exceptional audio quality, while its intuitive touchpad controls make operation a breeze. The M1 Pro can be powered by a power bank or USB-C charger, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment even on the go.