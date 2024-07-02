Meta Refines Approach to AI-Generated Content, Replaces “Made by AI” Label with “AI Info”

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a revised strategy for addressing manipulated media, particularly content created or altered using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. This update comes in response to feedback from the Oversight Board and public consultations regarding the “Made with AI” label, previously used to identify AI-generated content.

Enhanced Transparency and Contextualization

The company has decided to replace the “Made by AI” label with “AI info” across its platforms. This change aims to provide users with greater transparency and context regarding AI-generated content, while avoiding unnecessary restrictions on freedom of speech. The new label will be applied to a broader range of video, audio, and image content when AI indicators are detected or when users disclose using AI tools.

Addressing Misaligned Expectations

Meta acknowledged that the previous labeling approach based on industry standard indicators sometimes led to misaligned expectations and insufficient context. For instance, content with minor AI modifications, such as retouching, was sometimes labeled “Made with AI.” The company aims to improve this process in collaboration with industry partners.

Prioritizing User Information

The “AI info” label will offer users more information about the content and its potential manipulation. This approach prioritizes transparency and empowers users to make informed decisions about the content they encounter on Meta’s platforms.

Ongoing Collaboration for Industry-Wide Improvement

Meta is actively working with other companies to refine the labeling process and ensure that it aligns better with user expectations and provides adequate context. The company is committed to fostering greater transparency and understanding regarding AI-generated content across the industry.