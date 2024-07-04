Meta’s AI Chatbot Expands to WhatsApp in India

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is gradually rolling out its AI-powered chatbot, Meta AI, to users in India. This innovative tool is designed to assist users in their daily lives, offering a range of capabilities that go beyond simple conversation.

Utilizing Meta AI in Individual WhatsApp Chats

To engage with Meta AI, locate the designated icon in your WhatsApp inbox. Its placement varies slightly depending on your device:

Android: Above the “new conversation” button

iOS: At the top of the screen

Desktop: In the left side panel

Tapping this icon initiates a conversation with Meta AI. You can then input a text prompt to receive information, suggestions, or advice on a wide array of topics.

For those seeking a visual element, Meta AI can also generate images based on text descriptions. Simply begin your prompt with the word “Imagine” followed by your desired image description.

Integrating Meta AI into WhatsApp Group Chats

Meta AI isn’t limited to individual conversations. You can also utilize it within group chats to tap into its knowledge and capabilities for the benefit of all members.

To do so, type “@” in the message field, then select “Meta AI” from the dropdown menu. You may be prompted to review and accept the terms of service. Once done, simply type your prompt and send it.

It’s important to note that Meta AI’s responses in group chats are visible to all members. However, the AI is programmed to only read and respond to messages that directly tag it using “@Meta AI,” ensuring the privacy of other conversations within the group.

Responding to Meta AI

If you wish to engage further with the chatbot, simply swipe right on its response or long press to select it. Then, type your reply and send.

By following these steps, you can harness the power of conversations to enhance your WhatsApp experience, whether in personal or group interactions. As the rollout continues, more users in India will gain access to this versatile tool, opening up new possibilities for communication, information gathering, and creative expression within the app.