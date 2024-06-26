Meta AI Expands to India, Integrates with Social Platforms and Offers Free Web Access

Meta has significantly expanded its AI presence in India, integrating its generative AI assistant, Meta AI, into popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. In addition, the company has launched a standalone website (Meta.ai) allowing users to access the AI tool directly from any web browser at no cost.

Key Features and Functionalities

Llama 3 Powered: Meta AI is powered by the Llama 3 model, enabling it to generate text, images, and even short animated clips from AI-generated images.

Meta AI is powered by the Llama 3 model, enabling it to generate text, images, and even short animated clips from AI-generated images. Real-time Image Generation Preview: Users can see their image creations in real time, adding to the interactive experience.

Users can see their image creations in real time, adding to the interactive experience. Versatile Applications: Similar to other generative AI tools, Meta AI can draft emails, essays, answer questions, and provide up-to-date information by accessing the latest web data.

Similar to other generative AI tools, Meta AI can draft emails, essays, answer questions, and provide up-to-date information by accessing the latest web data. Free Access: Unlike some competitors, Meta AI is currently free for all users, with no limitations on features or usage.

Unlike some competitors, Meta AI is currently free for all users, with no limitations on features or usage. Facebook Account Requirement for Web Version: Accessing Meta AI through the website requires a Facebook account.

Accessing the web version is straightforward: users simply visit Meta.ai and log in with their Facebook credentials. The AI assistant then suggests prompts or allows users to type their queries directly. Conversations are saved for future reference, with an option to delete specific interactions. A temporary chat feature similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT is not currently available.

Meta’s expansion in India represents a significant development in the AI landscape, potentially impacting how users interact with and utilize AI tools on social media and beyond.