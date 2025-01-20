MG To Launch 7 New SUVs In India!

Discover MG's seven new SUVs at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025, showcasing hybrid technology and luxury features. Launch details inside.

The Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2025 is currently underway, and it has become a platform for numerous automotive brands to present their latest ventures into the Indian market. Among these, MG has stood out by introducing a promising range of new vehicles that exemplify innovation and advanced technology.

Introduction of the MG HS PHEV

The MG HS PHEV is set to redefine hybrid mobility with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This engine is capable of a robust output of 258 bhp and 480 Nm of torque. It is complemented by a 16.8 kWh battery pack, ensuring top-tier mileage and performance. The vehicle also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster, enhancing the driving experience. The launch timeline remains under wraps, but expectations are set for a release by the end of 2025.

The Anticipated MG S5 EV

The MG S5 EV, a successor to the MG ZS EV, is making waves internationally, though its arrival in India is yet to be confirmed. The model will be equipped with a 49 kWh battery, supporting an electric motor that promises a range exceeding 450 km. Anticipated features include a 15-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The expected launch is slated for the latter half of 2025.

Facelifted MG ZS HEV

The MG ZS HEV is an updated take on the MG ZS Astor, powered by a new 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine delivering 194 bhp and 465 Nm of torque. This model will include electrically adjustable driver seats, a 360-degree camera, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and an ADAS suite.

The Powerful MG 7 Sedan

The MG 7 sedan is poised to be MG’s most powerful offering in India, featuring a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 261 bhp and 405 Nm of torque. The car will also include an ADAS suite, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen.

MG Cyberster: A New Convertible

The MG Cyberster will introduce a new level of luxury as the first convertible under the premium MG Select dealership. It boasts a 77 kWh battery pack and a dual motor setup, offering over 500 km of range. Interior highlights include a trinity display and a dashboard-mounted gearbox.

The Versatile MG M9 MPV

The MG M9, set to compete with the Kia Carnival and Toyota Velfire, will be an all-electric MPV featuring a 90 kWh battery and a 245 bhp electric motor. Its luxurious interior will offer features such as dual sunroofs and ottoman seats with a massage function.

The MG Majestor: Elegance Redefined

Lastly, the MG Majestor will elevate the premium segment, likely powered by the robust twin-turbo diesel engine found in the Gloster, with a potential petrol hybrid option.

These introductions by MG signify a substantial leap towards integrating superior technology and feature-rich vehicles in the Indian market.

