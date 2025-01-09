MG Unveils the Luxurious M9 Limousine Under MG Select

MG Select unveils the luxurious MG M9 Limousine at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Featuring opulent interiors, 3-zone climate control, and 8 massage modes.

JSW MG Motor India has officially revealed the name of its second product under its newly launched luxury brand channel, MG Select. The MG M9, a majestic limousine, is set to redefine luxury travel with its exceptional in-cabin experience. The vehicle will make its grand debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, showcasing cutting-edge features designed for the modern consumer.

Features of MG M9: A Sanctuary on Wheels

The MG M9 limousine is built to deliver unparalleled comfort and sophistication. With a focus on opulence, this limousine offers:

Reclining ottoman seats in the second row, equipped with a touchscreen handrail for easy control of its premium features.

Eight massage modes to ensure a relaxing journey.

3-zone climate control for enhanced personalization of cabin comfort.

A trapezoidal front grille that adds a distinct and bold exterior design element.

This luxurious limousine accommodates up to seven passengers across three spacious rows, ensuring an exclusive travel experience for the discerning few.

Vision Behind MG M9

Speaking about the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of JSW MG Motor India, described the MG M9 as a “personalized masterpiece” that combines “bespoke interiors, meticulous craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology.” The M9 limousine represents the epitome of luxury, catering to customers who value refined comfort and elegance in mobility.

MG Select: A New Era of Luxury

MG Select, the luxury channel introduced by JSW MG Motor India, is dedicated to delivering purposeful, curated experiences to its discerning clientele. By blending innovation and sustainability, this channel aims to set new benchmarks in accessible luxury. Phase 1 of MG Select includes exclusive experience centers in 12 cities, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and customer-centric experiences.

With the unveiling of the MG M9, MG Select reinforces its position as a pioneer in luxury mobility, inspired by the rich heritage of Morris Garages.