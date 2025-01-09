Noise Showcases Next-Gen Wearables at CES 2025: Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and ColorFit Pro 6 Series

Noise unveils Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and ColorFit Pro 6 at CES 2025, showcasing Made in India smartwatches and AI-powered wearables with advanced innovation.

Noise, India’s leading brand in smartwatches and connected lifestyle products, made a remarkable debut at CES 2025, introducing its innovative offerings—the Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and ColorFit Pro 6 series. The brand continues to highlight its Made in India innovation and technological prowess, gaining attention on the global stage.

A Milestone for Indian Tech Innovation at CES 2025

The debut at CES 2025 signifies a turning point for Noise, showcasing its commitment to the connected lifestyle ecosystem and elevating the user experience worldwide. As the first homegrown brand to rank among the top three smartwatch brands globally, Noise reaffirms India’s position as a leader in smartwatch technology. With over 20 quarters as India’s market leader, the brand is now strengthening its global footprint.

Luna Ring Gen 2.0: A Leap in Wearable Tech

At the forefront of the launch is the Luna Ring Gen 2.0, the world’s first AI-powered smart ring. Crafted with fighter jet-grade titanium, it monitors critical bio-markers such as stress, sleep, heart health, blood oxygen, and women’s health. The AI-driven insights offer workout and nutritional advice tailored to the user, ensuring a seamless blend of technology and health. Validated by Philips Biosensing with 98.2% accuracy, it boasts up to 30 days of battery life, making it one of the longest-lasting smart wearables globally. Pre-bookings for the Luna Ring Gen 2.0 begin today, 9th January 2025, with deliveries slated for March 2025.

ColorFit Pro 6 Series: The Future of Smartwatches

Noise also introduced the ColorFit Pro 6 series, designed for users who seek precision, innovation, and seamless accessibility. The series combines Artificial Intelligence with advanced performance, offering a glimpse into the future of smartwatches. With its sleek design and cutting-edge technology, the ColorFit Pro 6 series stands as a testament to Noise’s ability to innovate in the connected lifestyle space.

Reinforcing India’s Technological Edge

Through its participation at CES 2025, Noise not only underscores its leadership in the smartwatch segment but also showcases India’s growing influence in the global tech ecosystem. The brand’s Made in India offerings highlight its dedication to crafting consumer-centric innovations that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Price and Availability

The flagship products showcased at CES 2025 will be rolled out in phases. Availability details will be announced soon.