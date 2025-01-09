Zeno 10: Powered by itel, Redefining Entry-Level Smartphones at an Unbeatable Starting Price of Rs. 5,699

Experience the itel Zeno 10 smartphone with Android 14, 64GB ROM, 5000mAh battery & online exclusivity, starting at Rs. 5,699. Perfect for Gen Z & first-time users.

itel, a prominent technology brand in India, has launched the Zeno 10, a feature-rich smartphone designed to transform the entry-level segment. With the latest Android 14 operating system, a robust 5000mAh battery, and a powerful Octa-core processor, the Zeno 10 smartphone caters to the aspirations of Gen Z and budget-conscious users.

The Zeno series marks itel’s first online-exclusive initiative, launched in collaboration with Amazon, and is available at an attractive starting price of Rs. 5,699. The 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 5,699, while the 4GB RAM variant, including a bank offer, is available for just Rs. 5,999.

Premium Features at a Budget-Friendly Price

Designed to meet the needs of first-time smartphone users, the Zeno 10 smartphone is equipped with an impressive range of features, combining sleek design and powerful functionality. It boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a Dynamic Bar for a more immersive viewing experience.

Multiple Variants and Ample Storage

The Zeno 10 smartphone comes in two RAM options: 3GB (3GB + 5GB)* and *4GB (4GB + 8GB)**, both paired with 64GB ROM. This rare combination in its price range ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage for apps, media, and everyday needs. The 64 GB ROM makes it ideal for Gen Z consumers who require space for endless photos, social media apps, and essential files.

Camera and Battery Performance

The Zeno 10 smartphone features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, catering to everyday photography needs. Powered by a 5000 mAh battery, the device ensures all-day performance, making it the perfect companion for students, young professionals, and first-time smartphone buyers.

Exclusive Availability on Amazon

The itel Zeno 10 smartphone is part of the brand’s new online-first strategy. Available exclusively through Amazon, consumers can explore more about the product by visiting this link.

Statement from itel India CEO

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, stated: “The launch of the Zeno 10 smartphone is a significant step in itel’s journey of innovation. With the Zeno series, we are committed to delivering a combination of premium design, enhanced user experience, and optimized performance at an unmatched price. By collaborating with Amazon, we are bringing value-driven innovation closer to digital-savvy consumers, especially Gen Z. The Zeno 10 smartphone, powered by Android 14, reflects our mission to inspire connectivity and opportunity for all.”