Microdigit Introduces New Affordable Audio Wearables in India

Microdigit, a Saudi Arabian brand recognized for its range of smart accessories, today announced the India launch of its latest audio products, the DEP386 wireless earbuds and the MDE480 wireless neckband. These devices are now available at prominent retail outlets across the country, priced at Rs 1,999 for the earbuds and Rs 999 for the neckband.

DEP386 Wireless Earbuds: Features and Functionality

The DEP386 earbuds are designed to deliver superior sound quality and user-friendly features. They are equipped with wireless stereo technology, seamless device connectivity for uninterrupted music playback, and crystal-clear wireless calling. The earbuds also include a voice assistant, activated by a long touch.

A distinctive feature is the LED display and touch control on the charging case, which simplifies operations such as power on/off, pairing, call handling, and volume adjustments through intelligent touch gestures on the earbuds.

MDE480 Wireless Neckband: Durability and Dual Pairing

The MDE480 neckband offers a budget-friendly option for durable audio performance. It features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to ensure clear sound, and dual device pairing capabilities. With an impressive standby time of 1600 hours and a talk time of 18 hours, the neckband is ideal for extended use. It also includes a game mode for enhanced audio during gaming and sports a magnetic design for easy wear and storage.

Availability and Pricing

Thariq Mallick, CEO of Microdigit India, shared his thoughts on the launch: “Our aim is to merge user-friendly design with affordability. These new products cater to anyone looking to enhance their audio experience without a hefty price tag.”

The DEP386 Wireless Earplugs, and the MDE480 Wireless Neckband will be available at leading offline retail outlets across India, offering unparalleled sound experiences at an accessible price point starting at Rs 1,999 and Rs 999 respectively.