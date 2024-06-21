realme Buds Air6 Review: Perfect Balance of Performance and Price

I recently picked up a pair of realme Buds Air6, and I’ve been putting them through their paces to see how they stack up. Overall, I’m pretty happy with the sound quality and features, but there are a few things that could be better. Here’s my breakdown of the good, the bad, and the just plain annoying:

realme Buds Air6 Specifications

Design: Lightweight, IP55-rated pill-shaped case. Available in Flame Silver and Forest Green.

Lightweight, IP55-rated pill-shaped case. Available in Flame Silver and Forest Green. Sound: 12.4 mm drivers with LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio and customizable EQ.

12.4 mm drivers with LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio and customizable EQ. ANC: Effective Active Noise Cancellation up to 50 dB.

Effective Active Noise Cancellation up to 50 dB. Microphone: Three mics per earbud for clear call quality.

Three mics per earbud for clear call quality. Battery Life: 6.5 hours with ANC on; 40 hours total with case.

6.5 hours with ANC on; 40 hours total with case. Controls: Basic touch controls for playback and ANC.

Basic touch controls for playback and ANC. App: Realme Link app required for additional features.

Realme Link app required for additional features. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 with Google Fast Pair.

realme Buds Air6: Design and Build Quality

“I’ve got to say, the Buds Air6 case is pretty straightforward in its design. I went with the Flame Silver, which looks a bit plain, but hey, the Forest Green might be your style if you want something bolder. Realme sticks to their usual pill-shaped case, like their other models. The metal-ish finish feels soft and matte, which is nice because it doesn’t attract fingerprints or dust as much. It’s practical, but I wouldn’t mind seeing some more unique designs in the future.

One thing I really like is how lightweight the case is, even with the earbuds inside. It’s all plastic, but it’s still got that IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, so that’s a plus. It’s not like those bulky cases that feel like a brick in your pocket – this one is pretty easy to carry around.

When you open the case, you get this splash of neon orange (at least in the Flame Silver version). It’s a fun little touch that adds some personality. The earbuds themselves have that in-ear design with a shiny white nozzle and matte grey stems. The nozzle is longer, so it goes deeper into your ear, which helps with the Active Noise Cancellation. It felt a bit weird at first, but you get used to it.

They fit really well and stay put, even if you’re moving around a lot. I can wear them for hours without any discomfort. The design could be a bit sleeker overall, but I do appreciate the orange interior and how securely they fit in my ears.

realme Buds Air6: Sound Quality

Now, let’s talk about the sound – that’s where the Realme Buds Air6 really shine for me. They’ve got this 12.4 mm driver and LHDC 5.0 for Hi-Res audio, which is pretty impressive for the price. The sound is crisp and clear, and I can really hear each instrument and vocal separately. Plus, the app lets you tweak the bass levels, which is cool. The Hi-Res audio support is a big bonus too, it really makes a difference when you’re listening to your favorite tracks.

The Buds Air6 have this Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, and they claim it can block out up to 50 dB of noise. I’ve gotta say, it works pretty well. It definitely cuts down on a lot of the background noise, like traffic or the hum of the AC. You can still hear some high-pitched stuff and voices close by, though, which might be a good thing for safety, I guess. There’s also a Transparency mode, which is supposed to let in more outside sound, but it makes people’s voices sound a little weird to me.

realme Buds Air6: Microphone Quality

Now, about the microphone quality. They’ve got three mics in each earbud, so six total. I’d say it’s pretty decent. It’s not quite as good as the Buds Air5, from what I’ve heard, but it’s definitely not bad. I’ve used them in different places, and people on the other end of the call could hear me clearly most of the time. There were a few times in really noisy places where I had to speak up a bit, but overall, I’m happy with how they handle calls.

realme Buds Air6: Touch Controls

The touch controls on these earbuds are a bit limited, to be honest. You basically get three things you can do: play/pause, skip to the next song, and switch between the noise-cancelling modes. That’s it. Plus, the touch area is pretty small, so it can be tricky to get it right, especially if you’ve got bigger fingers like me.

realme Buds Air6: Battery Life and Charging

I’m really impressed with the battery life on these Buds Air6. With the noise cancelling turned on, I got about 6.5 hours of use out of them, which is pretty good. And the case can recharge them multiple times, giving you a total of 40 hours of listening time, which is awesome. In my day-to-day use, they usually last me around six hours before needing to go back in the case, and it takes about two hours to fully charge everything up.”

realme Buds Air6: App Experience

You control these Realme Buds Air6 through the Realme Link app, which you can get on your phone, whether it’s Android or iPhone. The app’s pretty handy – you can switch between the noise cancelling modes, turn on the Hi-Res audio, tweak the sound with the EQ, and stuff like that. But here’s the thing that bugs me: you have to make an account to use the app, and sometimes it randomly logs me out, which is a pain.

realme Buds Air6: Connectivity

The Buds Air6 use Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair, which is convenient. Pairing them was a breeze – just pop open the case with the earbuds inside and hit that little reset button on the bottom. It would’ve been nice to have Microsoft Swift Pair and dual device pairing, but I guess Realme had to cut some corners somewhere. Honestly though, the connection has been solid for me. I’ve been using them for a week now, and haven’t had any dropouts or anything.

realme Buds Air6: Pros and Cons

Pros:

Excellent Sound Quality: Features LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio with customizable bass levels.

Features LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio with customizable bass levels. Effective ANC: Blocks up to 50 dB, reducing ambient noise significantly.

Blocks up to 50 dB, reducing ambient noise significantly. Comfortable Fit: Lightweight and snug, suitable for extended wear.

Lightweight and snug, suitable for extended wear. Strong Battery Life: Offers up to 6.5 hours per charge and a total of 40 hours with the case.

Offers up to 6.5 hours per charge and a total of 40 hours with the case. Good Build Quality: IP55 rated with a dust and water-resistant design.

Cons:

Limited Touch Controls: Few controls and small touch area can be challenging to use.

Few controls and small touch area can be challenging to use. App Issues: Requires an account and prone to random logouts, affecting usability.

Requires an account and prone to random logouts, affecting usability. Average Microphone Quality: Not as good as previous models in noisy settings.

Should You Buy the realme Buds Air6?

The Realme Buds Air6 offer a lot of bang for your buck at Rs 3,299. They deliver solid sound quality, decent active noise cancellation, and impressive battery life. The comfortable fit and lightweight case make them easy to wear and carry around all day.

However, they’re not perfect. The touch controls are a bit limited and finicky, the app experience could be smoother, and I would have loved to see some more advanced features like dual device pairing.

If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds with great sound, good noise cancelling, and long battery life, the Realme Buds Air6 are definitely worth considering. They’re not the most feature-packed option out there, but for the price, they offer a lot of value.

