Amazfit Bip 5 Unity Watch with AMOLED Display Launched: Price in India, Features

Amazfit has launched its new smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, in India. The smartwatch is priced at ₹6,999 and is available for purchase through Amazfit’s official website and other retail outlets. This new model boasts an array of features aimed at fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike.
Display and Design
The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity features a 1.91-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 320×380 pixels and 260 ppi. The display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating, ensuring clarity and durability. The watch comes in three color options: Grey, Charcoal, and Pink, and is designed with a stainless steel middle frame for a sleek and modern look.
Health and Fitness Tracking
One of the standout features of the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is its comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. The smartwatch includes:
- BioTracker™ PPG biometric sensor: Supports real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO₂) measurement, and stress level tracking.
- Sleep Monitoring: Tracks sleep stages, including REM, and provides a sleep score based on the quality of sleep.
- Menstrual Cycle Tracking: Offers predictions and reminders for upcoming menstrual and fertile periods.
- 120+ Sports Modes: The watch supports over 120 different sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. It also features smart recognition for seven sports movements and advanced running support with a virtual pacer and workout status.
Smart Features
The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is equipped with several smart features to enhance user convenience:
- Built-in Amazon Alexa: Users can access Alexa for voice commands and queries.
- Zepp OS 3.0: The latest operating system supports over 70 downloadable apps, ranging from fitness tracking to productivity and social media companions.
- Bluetooth Phone Calls: The smartwatch allows users to make and receive calls directly from the watch.
- Notifications and Alerts: It supports call, SMS, and app notifications, along with health alerts for abnormal heart rates and SpO₂ levels.
Battery Life
The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is powered by a 300 mAh battery, offering:
- Up to 12 days of battery life with typical usage.
- Up to 26 days in battery saver mode.
- Up to 5 days with heavy usage.
Water Resistance and Durability
The smartwatch is IP68 rated, making it resistant to dust and water, which is ideal for outdoor activities and swimming.
Price and Availability
The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is priced at ₹6,999 in India. It is available for purchase on Amazfit’s official website and other major retail platforms.
With its robust set of features, including a large AMOLED display, comprehensive health tracking, and smart functionalities, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity offers great value for its price. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone looking for a reliable smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is a noteworthy option to consider.
