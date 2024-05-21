Amazfit Bip 5 Unity Watch with AMOLED Display Launched: Price in India, Features

Amazfit Bip 5 Unity with 1.91-inch AMOLED display launched in India at ₹6,999. Features include heart rate and SpO₂ monitoring, 120+ sports modes, and Alexa support.

Amazfit has launched its new smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, in India. The smartwatch is priced at ₹6,999 and is available for purchase through Amazfit’s official website and other retail outlets​. This new model boasts an array of features aimed at fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike.

Display and Design

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity features a 1.91-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 320×380 pixels and 260 ppi. The display is protected by 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating, ensuring clarity and durability​. The watch comes in three color options: Grey, Charcoal, and Pink, and is designed with a stainless steel middle frame for a sleek and modern look​.

Health and Fitness Tracking

One of the standout features of the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is its comprehensive health and fitness tracking capabilities. The smartwatch includes:

BioTracker™ PPG biometric sensor : Supports real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO₂) measurement, and stress level tracking​.

: Supports real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO₂) measurement, and stress level tracking​. Sleep Monitoring : Tracks sleep stages, including REM, and provides a sleep score based on the quality of sleep​​.

: Tracks sleep stages, including REM, and provides a sleep score based on the quality of sleep​​. Menstrual Cycle Tracking : Offers predictions and reminders for upcoming menstrual and fertile periods​.

: Offers predictions and reminders for upcoming menstrual and fertile periods​. 120+ Sports Modes: The watch supports over 120 different sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and more. It also features smart recognition for seven sports movements and advanced running support with a virtual pacer and workout status​​.

Smart Features

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is equipped with several smart features to enhance user convenience:

Built-in Amazon Alexa : Users can access Alexa for voice commands and queries​.

: Users can access Alexa for voice commands and queries​. Zepp OS 3.0 : The latest operating system supports over 70 downloadable apps, ranging from fitness tracking to productivity and social media companions​​.

: The latest operating system supports over 70 downloadable apps, ranging from fitness tracking to productivity and social media companions​​. Bluetooth Phone Calls : The smartwatch allows users to make and receive calls directly from the watch​.

: The smartwatch allows users to make and receive calls directly from the watch​. Notifications and Alerts: It supports call, SMS, and app notifications, along with health alerts for abnormal heart rates and SpO₂ levels​.

Battery Life

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is powered by a 300 mAh battery, offering:

Up to 12 days of battery life with typical usage.

of battery life with typical usage. Up to 26 days in battery saver mode.

in battery saver mode. Up to 5 days with heavy usage​​.

Water Resistance and Durability

The smartwatch is IP68 rated, making it resistant to dust and water, which is ideal for outdoor activities and swimming​.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is priced at ₹6,999 in India. It is available for purchase on Amazfit’s official website and other major retail platforms​.

With its robust set of features, including a large AMOLED display, comprehensive health tracking, and smart functionalities, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity offers great value for its price. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone looking for a reliable smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 5 Unity is a noteworthy option to consider.