Microsoft Phone Link’s New Text Extraction Feature Rolls Out in India

Microsoft is enhancing the functionality of its Phone Link app by introducing a text extraction feature, now rolling out in India. This update allows users to directly copy text from images stored on their Android devices to a Windows 11 PC, utilizing optical character recognition (OCR) technology.

Overview of the New Feature

The latest update to the Phone Link app enables users to seamlessly extract text from photos on their Android smartphones. This feature is particularly useful for transferring text from various image types—such as documents, receipts, or handwritten notes—directly into a Windows environment without the need for manual typing.

How It Works

Within the Phone Link app, users will notice a new “Text” icon in the Photos section. Upon selecting an image, clicking this icon will activate the OCR process. The app then presents options to select, highlight, or copy the detected text, making it easy to use the text in other applications on the PC.

Availability and Testing

Currently available to users in the Release Preview Channel, this feature is expected to roll out widely to all users soon. Those interested in early access to this feature can download the latest version of the Phone Link app through the Windows Insider program.

Comparison with Other Tools

While similar OCR capabilities exist in other Microsoft applications and third-party tools like Google Lens and Apple’s OCR in iOS, the integration within Phone Link streamlines the process for Windows users, emphasizing convenience and efficiency.

Implications for Users

This update is part of Microsoft’s broader efforts to enhance interoperability between Windows PCs and Android devices, providing users with more tools to manage digital content across platforms. The direct text copying capability eliminates the need to transfer photos to Windows before extracting text, offering a significant time-saving advantage.