realme GT 6 5G Pre-Order Begins on June 20th on Flipkart, realme.com, and Mainline Stores

Hardik Mitra
realme GT 6 5G Pre-Order Begins on June 20th on Flipkart, realme.com, and Mainline Stores

realme has announced pre-order offers for their upcoming smartphone, the realme GT 6, which will launch globally on June 20, 2024. The pre-order period will start at 2:30 PM on the same day and will continue until June 24 on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.

Key Features of realme GT 6

The realme GT 6 is equipped with several noteworthy features:

  • AI Capabilities: The device comes with advanced AI features.
  • Processor: It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, suitable for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.
  • Camera: The smartphone includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, enhancing mobile photography.
  • Battery: It has a 5500mAh dual-cell battery and supports 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
  • Cooling System: An industry-leading tempered dual VC cooling system ensures efficient performance.

Pre-Order Offers

realme is offering several incentives for customers who pre-order the GT 6:

  • Discounts: Buyers can avail of offers worth INR 5000 on pre-orders.
  • Bank Offers: Discounts of INR 4000 on Flipkart and realme.com for various variants.
  • Exchange Offers: An additional INR 1000 discount on exchange.
  • EMI Options: Up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on online platforms and up to 24 months of easy EMI on mainline channels.
  • Additional Benefits: Six months of screen damage protection and 24-hour advance shipment.

Pre-Order Details

Here are the detailed offers for different variants and platforms:

ProductVersionPlatformBank OfferExchange OfferEMI OptionsAdditional BenefitsOffer Duration
realme GT 68GB + 256GBFlipkart, realme.comINR 4000INR 100012 months no-cost EMI6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipmentJune 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
Mainline storesNANAUp to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI6 months screen damage protectionJune 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
realme GT 616GB + 512GBFlipkart, realme.comINR 4000INR 100012 months no-cost EMI6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipmentJune 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
Mainline storesNANAUp to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI6 months screen damage protectionJune 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
realme GT 612GB + 256GBFlipkart, realme.comINR 3000INR 100012 months no-cost EMI6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipmentJune 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
Mainline storesNANAUp to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI6 months screen damage protectionJune 20, 2:30 PM to June 24

Conclusion

The realme GT 6 is positioned as a powerful smartphone with significant features and compelling pre-order offers. Interested buyers can take advantage of these deals on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores starting from June 20, 2024.

