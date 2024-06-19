realme GT 6 5G Pre-Order Begins on June 20th on Flipkart, realme.com, and Mainline Stores

realme has announced pre-order offers for their upcoming smartphone, the realme GT 6, which will launch globally on June 20, 2024. The pre-order period will start at 2:30 PM on the same day and will continue until June 24 on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.
Key Features of realme GT 6
The realme GT 6 is equipped with several noteworthy features:
- AI Capabilities: The device comes with advanced AI features.
- Processor: It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, suitable for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.
- Camera: The smartphone includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, enhancing mobile photography.
- Battery: It has a 5500mAh dual-cell battery and supports 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
- Cooling System: An industry-leading tempered dual VC cooling system ensures efficient performance.
Pre-Order Offers
realme is offering several incentives for customers who pre-order the GT 6:
- Discounts: Buyers can avail of offers worth INR 5000 on pre-orders.
- Bank Offers: Discounts of INR 4000 on Flipkart and realme.com for various variants.
- Exchange Offers: An additional INR 1000 discount on exchange.
- EMI Options: Up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on online platforms and up to 24 months of easy EMI on mainline channels.
- Additional Benefits: Six months of screen damage protection and 24-hour advance shipment.
Pre-Order Details
Here are the detailed offers for different variants and platforms:
|Product
|Version
|Platform
|Bank Offer
|Exchange Offer
|EMI Options
|Additional Benefits
|Offer Duration
|realme GT 6
|8GB + 256GB
|Flipkart, realme.com
|INR 4000
|INR 1000
|12 months no-cost EMI
|6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipment
|June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
|Mainline stores
|NA
|NA
|Up to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI
|6 months screen damage protection
|June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
|realme GT 6
|16GB + 512GB
|Flipkart, realme.com
|INR 4000
|INR 1000
|12 months no-cost EMI
|6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipment
|June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
|Mainline stores
|NA
|NA
|Up to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI
|6 months screen damage protection
|June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
|realme GT 6
|12GB + 256GB
|Flipkart, realme.com
|INR 3000
|INR 1000
|12 months no-cost EMI
|6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipment
|June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
|Mainline stores
|NA
|NA
|Up to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI
|6 months screen damage protection
|June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24
Conclusion
The realme GT 6 is positioned as a powerful smartphone with significant features and compelling pre-order offers. Interested buyers can take advantage of these deals on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores starting from June 20, 2024.