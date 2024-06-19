realme GT 6 5G Pre-Order Begins on June 20th on Flipkart, realme.com, and Mainline Stores

realme has announced pre-order offers for their upcoming smartphone, the realme GT 6, which will launch globally on June 20, 2024. The pre-order period will start at 2:30 PM on the same day and will continue until June 24 on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.

Key Features of realme GT 6

The realme GT 6 is equipped with several noteworthy features:

AI Capabilities: The device comes with advanced AI features.

Processor: It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, suitable for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

Camera: The smartphone includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, enhancing mobile photography.

Battery: It has a 5500mAh dual-cell battery and supports 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Cooling System: An industry-leading tempered dual VC cooling system ensures efficient performance.

Pre-Order Offers

realme is offering several incentives for customers who pre-order the GT 6:

Discounts: Buyers can avail of offers worth INR 5000 on pre-orders.

Bank Offers: Discounts of INR 4000 on Flipkart and realme.com for various variants.

Exchange Offers: An additional INR 1000 discount on exchange.

EMI Options: Up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on online platforms and up to 24 months of easy EMI on mainline channels.

Additional Benefits: Six months of screen damage protection and 24-hour advance shipment.

Pre-Order Details

Here are the detailed offers for different variants and platforms:

Product Version Platform Bank Offer Exchange Offer EMI Options Additional Benefits Offer Duration realme GT 6 8GB + 256GB Flipkart, realme.com INR 4000 INR 1000 12 months no-cost EMI 6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipment June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24 Mainline stores NA NA Up to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI 6 months screen damage protection June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24 realme GT 6 16GB + 512GB Flipkart, realme.com INR 4000 INR 1000 12 months no-cost EMI 6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipment June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24 Mainline stores NA NA Up to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI 6 months screen damage protection June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24 realme GT 6 12GB + 256GB Flipkart, realme.com INR 3000 INR 1000 12 months no-cost EMI 6 months screen damage protection, 24-hour advance shipment June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24 Mainline stores NA NA Up to 12 months zero down payment, up to 24 months easy EMI 6 months screen damage protection June 20, 2:30 PM to June 24

Conclusion

The realme GT 6 is positioned as a powerful smartphone with significant features and compelling pre-order offers. Interested buyers can take advantage of these deals on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores starting from June 20, 2024.