Millions Of Windows 10 Users Could Soon Face The Risk Of Dangerous Attacks: Know More

Windows 10 is nearing the end of its lifecycle, with Microsoft scheduled to terminate support for it later this year. Security experts have raised concerns about the potential dangers this poses. Users are advised to upgrade their systems before the official end-of-support date in October 2025 to avoid falling victim to cyber threats.

Imminent Security Risks

A cybersecurity report from ESET highlights the urgency for users to transition from Windows 10. With the termination of security support approaching, systems continuing to operate on Windows 10 will become increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks. ESET’s experts strongly recommend users either update to Windows 11 or switch to an alternative operating system if their devices do not meet the new OS requirements.

Challenges of Upgrading

Currently, over 60 percent of Windows PCs globally are still running on the older Windows 10 version. This presents a significant challenge compared to previous transitions, such as from Windows 7 to Windows 10. Microsoft has also ended the possibility of a free upgrade to Windows 11, implementing a TPM 2.0 requirement which restricts many older PCs from updating. Consequently, many users may face high costs when purchasing a new PC compatible with Windows 11.

Alternatives to Windows

For those unable or unwilling to upgrade to Windows 11, there are alternatives. Users can consider switching to Macs or installing Linux, depending on their familiarity and interest in these platforms. Such alternatives may provide viable solutions to avoid the security threats posed by unsupported Windows 10 systems.

Localized Variations in Upgrading

The scenario for upgrading to Windows 11 may vary in different regions, such as India, where the digital ecosystem allows for more flexibility. In these areas, users might find more affordable solutions to meet the system requirements of newer operating systems without significant expense.

The end of support for Windows 10 poses a significant cybersecurity risk for millions of users worldwide. With the deadline approaching in October 2025, it is crucial for users to consider upgrading to Windows 11 or exploring alternative operating systems like Macs or Linux. By taking proactive steps now, users can safeguard their systems against potential cyber threats and ensure they continue to operate securely in the changing digital landscape.

