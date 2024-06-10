Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Launch Date, Features, and Price in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is set to be the latest addition to Motorola’s premium smartphone lineup in India. Though initially launched globally in April 2024, the Indian tech enthusiasts have eagerly awaited its official release date. The device is expected to offer cutting-edge technology and robust features tailored for the Indian market.

Features and Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the display is both durable and provides stunning clarity​​.

At the heart of the Edge 50 Ultra is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, promising top-tier performance for both everyday and intense computing tasks​​.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased with its triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens, ensuring high-quality photos and versatility in various shooting conditions​​. Additionally, a 50MP front camera caters to high-resolution selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the device supports 5G, ensuring ultra-fast internet speeds. It also includes features like Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity, catering to a range of wireless and wired connections​​.

Battery and Charging

The smartphone is powered by a 4500mAh battery, which supports 125W TurboPower fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This allows for rapid charging times and versatile charging options to keep up with busy lifestyles​​.

Design and Build

The Edge 50 Ultra features a sophisticated design with a robust build quality. It also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various environmental conditions​​.

Expected Price and Availability

The expected price for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India is around Rs. 88,790. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, but with the device already receiving BIS certification, its arrival on the Indian shores appears imminent​.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is poised to be a strong contender in the premium smartphone segment in India, offering advanced technology and comprehensive features that are sure to attract tech enthusiasts and power users alike.