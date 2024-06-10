Samsung Introduces 2024 QLED 4K TV Series in India Starting at INR 65,990

Samsung, a leading consumer electronics brand in India, has launched the 2024 QLED 4K TV series, starting at INR 65,990. The series boasts advanced features and is available on platforms like Samsung.com and Amazon.in.

Key Highlights:

New QLED 4K TV series with Quantum Dot and Quantum HDR technology.

Available in three sizes: 55”, 65”, and 75”.

Features include 4K upscaling, Q-Symphony sound technology, and Motion Xcelerator.

Quantum Technology

The 2024 QLED 4K TV series features the Quantum Processor Lite 4K, enhancing both viewing and sound conditions. The Quantum HDR technology provides a wide range of contrast, delivering vivid colors with Quantum Dot technology, ensuring accurate hues across various brightness levels.

Enhanced Picture Quality

With 4K upscaling, users can enjoy high-resolution content regardless of the original quality. The Pantone Validation ensures over 2000+ colors are accurately represented, while Dual LED technology enhances contrast by adjusting the backlight color tone.

Design and Sustainability

The AirSlim design allows the TV to seamlessly blend into the wall. The boundless screen and adjustable stand add to the home entertainment setup. The SolarCell Remote operates without batteries, and the AI Energy Mode offers energy-saving benefits.

Immersive Sound

The 2024 QLED 4K TV series features Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, and Adaptive Sound, providing a 3D surround sound effect through real-time content analysis for an immersive viewing experience.

Gaming Features

With Motion Xcelerator and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the series is optimized for gamers. These features enhance screen motion smoothness and provide faster frame transitions with low latency.

Additional Smart Features

The TV series includes Samsung’s TV Plus service with over 100 free channels. The built-in Multi Voice Assistant offers seamless connectivity, and Samsung Knox ensures top-tier security for a safe home experience.