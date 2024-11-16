Motorola Expands Android 15 Update List

Motorola is expanding its list of devices eligible for the Android 15 update. Find out if your Motorola Razr, Edge, or Moto G phone is included and learn about the exciting new features coming to Android 15.

Motorola is steadily revealing its plans for the Android 15 update, confirming device eligibility through support page updates. While an official announcement hasn’t been made, the list of devices slated to receive the update continues to expand.

Expanding Eligibility

Initially, 22 devices were confirmed for the Android 15 upgrade. However, Motorola has since updated its support pages, adding more devices to the list. Notably, several Motorola Razr phones, including the Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra, Razr (2024) / Razr 50, Razr 50s, Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra, Razr (2023) / Razr 40, and Razr 40s, are confirmed to receive the update.

The Motorola Edge series is also well-represented, with the Edge (2024), Edge (2023), Edge+ (2023), Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Neo, Edge 50 Fusion, Edge 50, Edge 40, Edge 40 Neo, Edge 40 Pro, and Edge 30 Ultra all set to receive Android 15.

Several Moto G series phones are also included, such as the Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024), Moto G85, Moto G75, Moto G55, Moto G45, Moto G35, and Moto G34 5G.

Other Motorola phones confirmed for the update include the ThinkPhone by Motorola and ThinkPhone 25.

Notable Omissions and Future Updates

While the list is growing, some anticipated devices, such as the Moto G64 and Moto G (2024), are notably absent. However, the list is dynamic and based on support page updates, suggesting that more devices, potentially including these omissions, could be added later.

Beta Program and Key Features

Motorola is already offering a beta version of Android 15 for select devices, including the Edge 50 Fusion. Users can join Motorola’s beta program for early access to the latest software.

Android 15 introduces several new features, including:

Private Space: A secure, separate space for sensitive apps like banking and dating apps.

App Archiving: An improved app archiving feature that now supports apps installed from outside the Google Play Store.

Better Multitasking: Enhanced multitasking capabilities, especially for larger devices, including app pairing and foldable-specific features.

The update also includes real-time widget previews, theft detection, satellite connectivity support, improved animations, and an overall enhanced user experience.