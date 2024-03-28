Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Features to More Devices

Samsung brings AI features to Galaxy S23, Z series, and Tab S9, including Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Note Assist.

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the roll-out of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy flagship devices. The update expands the availability of these AI tools, previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series. The roll-out begins today for the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series.

Key Highlights

Samsung rolls out Galaxy AI features across more devices

Features include Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, more

AI tools designed to improve productivity and user experience

Update available on Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5/Flip5, Tab S9 series

With the Galaxy AI update, users of these devices will now be able to take advantage of several innovative features, including:

Circle to Search with Google: Get Google search results by circling or highlighting an image on your screen.

Live Translate: Get real-time text and voice translations for phone calls.

Note Assist: Create AI-generated summaries, templates, and cover pages.

Chat Assist: Get context-aware suggestions for your communications.

“Samsung is committed to bringing the power of AI to enhance the user experience across our devices”. By expanding the availability of Galaxy AI features, we empower more users with tools that streamline tasks and elevate productivity.”

Other Galaxy AI features in the update include Interpreter, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, and Edit Suggestion.

