Motorola Razr 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed, Available via Amazon

Motorola is set to expand its portfolio of foldable smartphones in India with the upcoming launch of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. This eagerly anticipated model is scheduled to be available for purchase through Amazon India starting June 25, 2024.

Key Specifications and Features

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra boasts an impressive array of features that cater to both functionality and style. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, ensuring robust performance with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, non-expandable​​. This phone supports 5G, enhancing connectivity speeds significantly, which is complemented by a suite of other connectivity options including NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual Nano-SIM support​​.

The device features a dual-camera system on the rear, expected to deliver high-quality photography​. The primary display measures 6.9 inches and offers a full-HD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals for all content. A secondary, external display adds convenience and quick access to notifications without the need to unfold the device​.

Design and Build

The Razr 50 Ultra continues Motorola’s legacy of stylish yet durable designs. It features a sleek, foldable form factor that is both eye-catching and practical. The device is rumored to be water-resistant, although specific details about IP ratings were not disclosed​​.

Pricing and Availability

As for pricing, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to be priced at approximately ₹1,07,634 for the top variant​. Given its features and brand legacy, the pricing is competitive, positioning it as a premium offering in the foldable phone segment.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is set to be a robust contender in the foldable phone market segment in India. With its advanced features, high-end specifications, and exclusive availability on Amazon, it is poised to attract tech enthusiasts looking for the latest in smartphone technology.