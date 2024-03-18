Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform CPU

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of mobile technology solutions, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. ​This cutting-edge platform promises to revolutionize the mobile experience with its advanced features and capabilities.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform is built upon the foundation of the popular Snapdragon 8-series platforms, offering users a premium and personalized experience. ​ One of the standout features of this platform is its on-device Generative AI, which enables high-speed personalized recommendations and content creation. ​With support for up to 10 billion parameters, users can create original content from spoken, written, or image prompts in mere moments. ​The platform also supports multi-modal AI models across different use cases, making it versatile and adaptable.

Key Highlights:

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which brings premium capabilities for on-device generative AI features, photography, and gaming experiences to Android flagship smartphones.

Major OEMs including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi will adopt Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, with commercial devices expected to be announced in the coming months.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform supports a broad array of AI models, including popular large language models such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

The platform offers features like on-device generative AI, advanced photography, breakthrough connectivity, and lossless high-definition sound.

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm, stated that Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences and foster creativity and productivity.

Xiaomi Corporation’s President, William Lu, expressed excitement about collaborating with Qualcomm to introduce the first device powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which will provide customers with a personalized premium experience.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be adopted by key OEMs, with the first device expected to be announced in March.

Qualcomm’s goal is to enable a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected, and their technologies aim to transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world.

The platform’s intuitive capture experience is powered by the intelligent Qualcomm Spectra Triple Cognitive ISP. ​Users can expect extreme dynamic range, vivid color, and jaw-dropping clarity in photos and videos of up to 200 MP. ​The AI camera capabilities, including real-time Semantic Segmentation, optimize up to 12 layers of photos and videos, ensuring picture-perfect results. ​Additionally, the Snapdragon Low Light Vision (LLV) technology allows for crisp and grain-free content even in low-light conditions.

Mobile gaming enthusiasts will be delighted by the hyper-realistic gaming experience offered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. ​The platform’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features bring games to life with real-time Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing, providing authentic lighting, shadows, and reflections. ​The Quad HD+ 144 Hz display ensures razor-sharp resolution and smooth graphics, immersing users in a truly captivating gaming experience.

Audio quality is not compromised with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. ​The Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite, including Qualcomm Aqstic Speaker Max Technology and Qualcomm aptX Lossless, delivers lossless high-definition sound. Users can enjoy every detail of their music wirelessly, thanks to Qualcomm’s advanced audio technologies.

Connectivity is a key focus of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. ​The groundbreaking Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System offers the latest 5G advancements, ensuring fast and reliable connections. ​With support for the fastest global speeds up to 5.8 Gbps via Wi-Fi 7, users can have confidence in their connections from virtually anywhere. ​The platform also features High Band Simultaneous Multi-Link, which instantly selects the strongest and fastest Wi-Fi signal available.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the core of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. ​The Qualcomm AI Engine, powered by the Qualcomm Kryo CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, provides exceptional AI performance. ​With support for various precisions and mix precision, the platform offers flexibility and efficiency in AI processing. The Qualcomm Sensing Hub, equipped with dual micro NPUs, enables always-sensing camera capabilities and supports INT4 precision.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform also boasts impressive camera capabilities. ​ The Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor, with its cognitive ISP and triple 18-bit ISPs, allows for real-time Semantic Segmentation photo and video processing. ​ Users can capture stunning photos with resolutions of up to 200 megapixels, and the AI-based face detection ensures perfect focus and exposure. The platform supports various HDR image sensors and offers advanced video capture features, including 4K HDR video capture at 60 FPS and slow-motion video capture at 1080p at 240 FPS.

In terms of display support, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform offers 4K at 60 Hz on-device and up to 8K UHD at 30 Hz on external displays. ​ With variable refresh rate support and HDR capabilities, users can enjoy vibrant and immersive visuals.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform incorporates advanced security features, including Trust Management Engine, Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment, and Qualcomm Type-1 Hypervisor. ​ These features ensure secure and reliable performance, protecting user data and privacy.

With its impressive specifications and features, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform is set to redefine the mobile experience. ​Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology, delivering innovative solutions that enhance the way we live, work, and play.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is sourced from the official Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. documentation and external knowledge.