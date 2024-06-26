Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Set to Flip into India on July 4th

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest flip phone, the Razr 50 Ultra, in India on July 4th. The company has confirmed the date through a teaser on Amazon, also hinting at the unveiling of new wireless earbuds alongside the smartphone.

Unveiling the Specs

While the Indian pricing remains under wraps, the phone’s specifications have already been revealed through its global release. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, the Razr 50 Ultra boasts a larger cover screen with slimmer bezels compared to its predecessor. This enhanced outer display offers users a smoother experience for quick tasks like checking notifications, controlling music, or taking selfies.

Unfolding the device reveals a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED inner screen, surpassing the size of many traditional smartphones. Both the inner and outer screens boast impressive refresh rates and color gamuts, promising a visually immersive experience.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the phone’s upgraded camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The device also houses a 4,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, a significant improvement over its predecessor.

Anticipating the Price

While the Razr 50 Ultra is available in China for CNY 5,699 (approximately Rs 65,470), the Indian price is expected to be slightly higher. Considering the previous model’s pricing, the Razr 50 Ultra is anticipated to fall within a similar range, likely exceeding Rs 80,000.

Availability and Beyond

With Amazon hosting the teaser, it’s clear that the Razr 50 Ultra will be available through the e-commerce giant. As the launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts and consumers alike are eagerly awaiting the official unveiling of the phone’s price and the accompanying wireless earbuds.