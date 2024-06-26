Samsung Announces July 10th Unpacked Event in Paris, Teases New Foldables and Galaxy AI

Samsung has officially confirmed that its next Unpacked event will take place on July 10th in Paris, France. The tech giant is expected to unveil its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, along with a potential new wearable, the Galaxy Ring.

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser animation hinting at the new foldables’ innovative features, emphasizing the seamless integration of Samsung’s Galaxy AI. This AI is expected to enhance the overall functionality of the devices, offering users a smarter and more intuitive experience.

What to Expect at Samsung Unpacked

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: While rumors suggest these models will feature incremental upgrades, they are still highly anticipated. The Z Flip 6 may boast a larger battery, and the Z Fold 6 is expected to sport a boxier design with a wider cover screen. Both are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for improved performance.

Galaxy Ring: This new wearable, first teased in January, could be a showstopper. A prototype was showcased at the Mobile World Congress, generating considerable interest. Although specifics remain unconfirmed, Samsung is expected to reveal full details about the Galaxy Ring, including its pricing and health sensors, at the July 10th event.

Galaxy AI: The integration of AI across Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem is poised to be a central theme of the Unpacked event. This focus on AI aims to enhance the functionality and user experience of Samsung's devices across the board.

Event Details

The Unpacked event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, starting at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, July 10th. Samsung is also likely to open reservations for its upcoming devices in the days leading up to the launch.