First Look at the Moto G64 5G: Incremental Upgrades in the Mid-Range Market

Discover the first impressions of the new Moto G64 5G, featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 7025 SoC and a robust 6,000mAh battery. A solid yet safe upgrade in the mid-range market.

Motorola’s recent unveiling of the Moto G64 5G marks yet another entry into the mid-range smartphone segment, set to launch in India on April 16, 2024. This model is noteworthy for being the world’s first to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, a processor designed for efficient performance and multimedia consumption. Despite its mid-range positioning, the Moto G64 5G aims to offer robust features at a competitive price point.

Specifications and Design

The Moto G64 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, promising a smooth visual experience. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device comes in two memory configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, both expandable via a microSD slot.

On the power front, the Moto G64 5G packs a large 6,000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging, which is slightly above average for its category. It also retains popular features like the 3.5mm headphone jack and includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio experience. The phone runs on Android 14 and is promised future updates to Android 15 and three years of security updates.

No Significant Innovations

While the Moto G64 5G introduces some improvements, it does not bring any major innovations over its predecessors or standouts in the mid-range market segment. The use of the new Dimensity 7025 chipset is its main selling point, offering a slight performance boost over previous models. However, the overall package remains very similar to earlier Moto G series smartphones, such as the Moto G54 5G, which may leave some consumers wanting more significant upgrades.

Market Positioning and Expectations

Motorola continues to target the budget-conscious segment, offering reasonable specs at an accessible price. The Moto G64 5G is likely to appeal to users looking for a reliable daily driver that handles basic tasks and moderate gaming without breaking the bank. However, in a market flooded with similar options, it may struggle to stand out unless bundled with compelling offers or discounts at launch.

The Moto G64 5G seems to continue Motorola’s tradition of delivering mid-range devices that offer good value for money without leading the pack in terms of innovation. As it stands, the device will appeal mainly to brand loyalists or those specifically looking for the features it offers within a certain budget range. As the launch date approaches, potential buyers will benefit from keeping an eye on any introductory offers that could enhance the value proposition of the Moto G64 5G.