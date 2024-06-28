Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Set to Launch in India on July 4th, Challenging Samsung’s Foldable Dominance

Motorola is poised to make a splash in the Indian foldable smartphone market with the upcoming launch of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra on July 4th. The company has been actively building anticipation through teasers on its social media platforms and a dedicated Amazon page detailing the phone’s specifications.

A Powerful and Stylish Foldable

Available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra promises a blend of style and performance. It boasts a 4-inch pOLED cover display with a sharp 1,080×1,272 pixel resolution, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and durable Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset ensures a powerful user experience, while the 4,000mAh battery supports both 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging for convenience on the go.

The phone’s internal pOLED flexible display measures a generous 6.9 inches, providing ample screen real estate for multimedia and productivity. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual external camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. A 32-megapixel camera on the inner display caters to selfies and video calls. Notably, the Razr 50 Ultra also boasts an IPX8 water resistance rating, offering peace of mind in various environments.

Competitive Pricing and Market Rivalry

While official Indian pricing has yet to be announced, expectations are for it to align with the Chinese pricing, where the 12GB + 256GB model starts at approximately Rs. 66,000 and the 12GB + 512GB variant is priced around Rs. 74,000. With its combination of features and expected competitive pricing, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra is set to directly challenge Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the Indian market.

The launch of the Moto Razr 50 Ultra represents a significant step for Motorola in the foldable smartphone segment, and its arrival is likely to intensify competition and offer consumers a wider range of choices in this evolving category