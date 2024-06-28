Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaks Reveal Design and Color Options Ahead of July Unpacked

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, and the leaks are coming in hot. New renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of the upcoming foldable’s design and potential colorways.

Squared-off Design and Familiar Features

The leaked renders showcase a design reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a squared-off aesthetic that departs from the rounded edges of its predecessor. While the overall form factor remains similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the sharper edges lend the device a more modern and distinctive look.

The internal display retains the hole-punch cutout for the camera, and the triple rear camera setup appears unchanged. However, the renders reveal three striking color options: blue, pink, and titanium. These vibrant hues add a touch of personality to the otherwise sleek and professional design.

Galaxy Unpacked Event and Expected Lineup

Samsung has officially confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10th in Paris. The event will be live-streamed globally, and expectations are high for the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In addition to the foldables, rumors suggest the debut of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Leaked Specifications and Performance

While official specifications are yet to be confirmed, leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage options are rumored to include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The camera setup is said to consist of a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, along with other sensors yet to be detailed. A 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera are also expected. The battery capacity is rumored to be 4,400mAh.

As the Galaxy Unpacked event draws near, excitement continues to build for Samsung’s latest foldable offerings. With its fresh design and vibrant color options, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a compelling contender in the foldable smartphone market.