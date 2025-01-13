vivo T3 Pro and T3 Ultra 5G Now at Reduced Prices

13/01/2025
Srishti Gulati
Discover the vivo T3 Pro and T3 Ultra 5G with new pricing. Packed with cutting-edge features like AMOLED displays, OIS cameras, and powerful processors.

vivo, the globally recognized smartphone brand, has introduced a price reduction for its premium vivo T3 Pro and T3 Ultra 5G series. Effective immediately, the vivo T3 Pro will now cost INR 22,999 for the 8+128 GB variant and INR 24,999 for the 8+256 GB variant (inclusive of taxes). Meanwhile, the vivo T3 Ultra 5G is available at INR 29,999 for the 8+128 GB variant, INR 31,999 for the 8+256 GB variant, and INR 33,999 for the 12+256 GB variant (inclusive of taxes). These models can be purchased through the vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail outlets.

vivo T3 Ultra 5G Features Cutting-Edge Technology

The vivo T3 Ultra 5G is equipped with the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, offering unmatched performance. It features a 17.22 cm 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness for a vivid viewing experience.

The camera system of the vivo T3 Ultra 5G is designed for professional-grade photography. It includes a 50 MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 50 MP front camera for superior selfies. The device also supports 4K video recording with hybrid OIS + EIS stabilization and advanced AI tools like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance, ensuring stunning images and videos.

In terms of durability, the vivo T3 Ultra 5G comes with a 5500 mAh battery and 80 W FlashCharge for fast charging. It is IP68 water-resistant, features SCHOTT Xensation® α glass for durability, and runs FunTouch OS 14, promising 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

vivo T3 Pro 5G Delivers Premium Performance

The vivo T3 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and achieves an impressive AnTuTu score of over 820,000. It boasts a 17.19 cm 3D AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits brightness, ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

The vivo T3 Pro 5G features a robust 5500 mAh battery with 80 W FlashCharge and reverse charging support. Its audio experience is enhanced by dual stereo speakers and Hi-Res Audio certification. Additionally, Wet Touch Technology ensures usability even in challenging conditions.

For photography enthusiasts, the vivo T3 Pro 5G includes a 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with a 120° field of view. It supports 4K video recording, Super Night Mode, and features like a flicker sensor, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Erase to improve photo quality. With an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, the vivo T3 Pro 5G is built for reliability.

