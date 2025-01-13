Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: A Comprehensive Comparison

The Poco X7 and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion are two impressive smartphones competing in the mid-range market segment. These devices pack a variety of features that cater to different types of users, from performance enthusiasts to those looking for top-notch cameras or excellent displays. Let’s delve into a comprehensive comparison to explore the differences and unique aspects of these two devices across dimensions, display, performance, cameras, battery, and more.

Dimensions and Build: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

When it comes to physical dimensions, the Poco X7 measures 162.3 x 74.4 x 8.4 mm or 8.6 mm, with a weight of 185.5 g or 190 g, depending on the variant. Its slightly bulkier design accommodates its larger battery and robust build. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, on the other hand, is more compact at 161.9 x 73.1 x 7.9 mm and weighs just 174.9 g, making it easier to handle for users who prefer lighter and sleeker devices.

Both smartphones feature a durable build with a glass front and silicone polymer backs. However, the Poco X7 takes the edge with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which provides better protection against drops and scratches. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion uses Gorilla Glass 5, which is also durable but slightly less resilient compared to the latest Victus technology.

In terms of durability, both devices offer water and dust resistance, but the Poco X7 goes a step further with IP68 and IP69 certification (market-dependent), ensuring better resistance against water submersion and dust ingress. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion also offers IP68 certification, making it a reliable option for users who want rugged protection.

Display: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Display quality is a major deciding factor for many buyers. The Poco X7 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, providing an excellent viewing experience for movies, gaming, and general usage. Additionally, its peak brightness of 3000 nits ensures superior visibility even under direct sunlight.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion boasts a slightly larger 6.7-inch P-OLED display. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate in the LATAM region and an even higher 144Hz refresh rate for international variants, making it a preferred choice for gaming enthusiasts. While its peak brightness of 1600 nits is lower than the Poco’s, it still offers good outdoor visibility.

In terms of resolution, the Poco X7 offers 1220 x 2712 pixels (~446 PPI), providing sharper and more detailed visuals compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (~393 PPI). Both devices include features like Always-on Display, enhancing usability by providing quick access to time and notifications.

Performance and Software: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Performance enthusiasts will find notable differences in the processors powering these devices. The Poco X7 is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra (4nm) chipset, coupled with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. This setup ensures smooth multitasking, efficient power usage, and robust gaming performance.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm) for international variants and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm) for LATAM models. These chipsets are paired with the Adreno 710 GPU, which offers commendable gaming and graphical performance but falls slightly behind the Poco in benchmark results.

Both devices run Android 14, ensuring the latest software experience. However, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion provides the added benefit of being upgradable to Android 15 and guarantees three major Android updates, making it a better long-term option. The Poco X7 runs on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS, which focuses on customization and performance optimization, offering a unique and refreshing user interface.

Camera Systems: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Cameras are another area where these smartphones differ significantly. The Poco X7 features a triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. This configuration provides versatility for photography enthusiasts, allowing users to capture a wide range of shots, from detailed close-ups to expansive landscapes.

In comparison, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion opts for a dual-camera system, featuring a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide sensor. While it lacks a dedicated macro lens, the ultrawide sensor includes autofocus, making it versatile for both wide-angle and close-up shots. Both devices support 4K video recording with gyro-EIS for stable and smooth video capture.

When it comes to selfies, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion takes the lead with its 32 MP front-facing camera, which also supports 4K video recording, making it a great choice for vloggers. The Poco X7 offers a 20 MP selfie camera, which is sufficient for everyday use but falls short of the Motorola in terms of resolution and video capabilities.

Battery Life and Charging: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Battery life is crucial for smartphone users, and both devices perform admirably in this regard. The Poco X7 packs a 5110 mAh battery (with a larger 5500 mAh version for India) and supports 45W wired charging, reaching 100% in 52 minutes. This larger battery makes the Poco ideal for heavy users who need their phone to last through the day.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, while slightly smaller with its 5000 mAh battery, compensates with its superior 68W wired charging capability, which charges the phone to 50% in just 15 minutes. This makes it an excellent choice for users who value quick top-ups.

Connectivity and Features: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Both smartphones are well-equipped with modern connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG support, and dual SIM options. The Poco X7 also includes an infrared port, which is a handy feature for controlling appliances like TVs and air conditioners. Unfortunately, this feature is missing in the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

For sensors, both devices feature an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, compass, and proximity sensors. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion offers an additional feature, Smart Connect (Ready For) support, enabling users to connect their phone seamlessly to larger screens and other devices for a desktop-like experience.

Storage and Variants: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

The Poco X7 and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion both offer multiple storage configurations. The Poco X7 is available in 128GB/8GB, 256GB/8GB, and 512GB/12GB variants, catering to different user needs. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion offers similar configurations but includes a 256GB/12GB variant, providing flexibility for users requiring more RAM and storage.

Design and Color Choices: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Aesthetics play a significant role for many buyers, and both devices deliver unique designs. The Poco X7 is available in classic shades of Black, Green, and Silver, exuding a sleek and modern look. In contrast, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion stands out with vibrant and bold color options such as Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue, and Hot Pink, appealing to users who prefer eye-catching designs.

Pricing: Poco X7 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Poco X7: Starts at ₹21,999 – Best Buy Link!

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Starts at ₹20,999 – Best Buy Link!

Final Verdict

Choosing between the Poco X7 and the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion ultimately depends on your priorities. The Poco X7 shines with its sharper display, infrared port, and slightly larger battery, making it an excellent choice for users seeking robust performance and utility. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion impresses with its faster charging, superior selfie camera, and unique color options, catering to users who value convenience, style, and multimedia capabilities.

Regardless of your choice, both smartphones deliver exceptional value for their price points and stand out as strong contenders in the mid-range segment.