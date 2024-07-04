New Features Roll Out for Older Samsung Galaxy Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch users, rejoice! If you own a Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung has rolled out a significant update that promises to enhance your wearable experience. As part of the One UI 6 Watch beta program, this upgrade introduces a suite of new features previously exclusive to upcoming models. Let’s dive into what this update entails and how you can access these latest advancements.

Beta Upgrade Availability

For those sporting either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the newer Galaxy Watch 5, the Korean tech giant has not left you behind. The One UI 6 Watch beta upgrade is now available exclusively for Samsung members. This early release offers a sneak peek into the capabilities set to debut with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, anticipated to be unveiled at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris on July 10.

Enhanced Features for Health and Usability

The update isn’t just about keeping your device in sync with the latest models. It significantly boosts health tracking functionalities, including detailed sleep insights that can help improve your sleep quality. Additionally, the upgrade introduces a new pinch gesture for easier navigation and selection on the watch’s screen, along with enhanced horizontal scrolling speeds.

Custom Workout Routines

For fitness enthusiasts, the update brings a highly customizable workout feature. Users can now combine various exercises to create personalized workout routines directly from their wrist, adding a level of convenience to their fitness tracking.

Limitations and Compatibility

It’s important to note, as highlighted by 9to5Google, that this beta is currently limited to Bluetooth models only. This exclusion means owners of the LTE variants of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 will not receive this beta update. Unfortunately, Samsung has not provided a reason for this limitation.

Joining the Beta

If you’re eager to try out these new features on your older Galaxy smartwatch, joining the beta is straightforward. Simply open the Samsung Members app, locate the latest build for your watch, and follow the prompts to join and load the update through the Galaxy Wearable app.

Anticipation for Official Release

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra expected to feature the complete operating system out of the box, users looking for a more stable experience might prefer to wait for the official release of these devices. These models are set to debut at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung will also showcase their next-generation foldable phones and other innovative wearable technologies.

Samsung’s commitment to enhancing user experience across its device range, including older models, is evident with this update. By bringing new functionalities to the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, Samsung ensures its users enjoy the latest advancements without the immediate need for an upgrade.