Noise Launches Stress Tracking Feature in Luna Ring

Noise Brings Stress Tracking to Luna Ring

Noise, a prominent smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand in India, has added a stress-tracking feature to its premium smart wearable, the Luna Ring. This update aims to help users understand and manage their stress levels more effectively, highlighting the importance of stress management in overall health.

Noise’s latest feature uses advanced algorithms and insights into the autonomic nervous system (ANS) to provide real-time assessments of stress levels and recovery processes. This results in actionable insights for users, such as:

Stress Zones : Identifying low, medium, and high stress periods throughout the day to pinpoint potential triggers.

: Identifying low, medium, and high stress periods throughout the day to pinpoint potential triggers. Non-Activity Stress : Isolating stress experienced outside of sleep and workouts, revealing how the body handles emotional and interpersonal stressors.

: Isolating stress experienced outside of sleep and workouts, revealing how the body handles emotional and interpersonal stressors. Correlations with Activity: Exploring potential stress triggers by examining correlations between daily activities and physiological stress levels.

This real-time feedback educates users on their physiological stress responses, helping them identify peak focus times for maximum productivity and moments indicating a need for relaxation. With features like sleep tracking, readiness, activity levels, and now stress, the Luna Ring offers a comprehensive view of health.

Comment from Noise Co-Founder

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, we strive to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. The integration of a real-time stress-tracking feature into our Luna Ring is a significant advancement in wearable technology. By providing actionable insights into stress levels and triggers, we help users understand that not all stress is negative. Our goal is to continuously push the boundaries of what’s possible in connected lifestyle devices, helping users live healthier, more balanced lives.”

Luna Ring Features and Availability

The Luna Ring is designed to enhance daily performance with features validated for accuracy by IIIT-Hyderabad and Olympic coaches. Its fighter jet-grade titanium body and the ability to track over 70 body metrics make it a valuable tool for health and fitness.

In addition to stress tracking, the Luna Ring includes capabilities like activity and readiness tracking, sleep quality monitoring, and more. Recently, Noise incorporated AI into the Luna Ring to personalize health insights further and acquired the AI-powered women’s wellness platform SocialBoat to enhance health and fitness metrics.

Available in seven sizes and five colors – Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black – the Luna Ring can be purchased from gonoise.com and select retail stores.