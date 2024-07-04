Amazon Phases Out its Astro for Business Security Robot Amid Focus on Household Automation

In a strategic pivot towards enhancing its household robotics lineup, Amazon has announced the discontinuation of the Astro for Business security robot. This decision marks a shift in focus from commercial to residential applications.

Transition from Business to Household Focus:

Launched in November last year, Astro for Business was aimed at servicing a diverse clientele spanning retail, manufacturing, and health sectors. Initially introduced as a home assistant in 2021, Astro’s business variant was designed to support continuous surveillance and operational efficiency in small and medium-sized businesses. However, to concentrate efforts on elevating its domestic robot, Amazon will cease support for its business-oriented variant.

Key Features and Pricing:

Astro for Business was retailed at approximately ₹1,83,744 (USD $2,349.99), exclusively available in the U.S. It catered to businesses by facilitating 24/7 monitoring capabilities. The robot was equipped to handle tasks such as monitoring, setting routines, reminders, and even entertaining with music and TV shows.

Decommissioning Details:

According to communications from Amazon, the operational functionality of Astro for Business robots will conclude by September 25. The company has opted to provide a credit of approximately ₹23,445 (USD $300) to affected businesses, which can be utilized towards alternative solutions for workplace needs.

Customer Support Adjustments:

Effective immediately, Amazon will no longer charge the Astro Secure subscription fee. Additionally, businesses with unused pre-paid fees will receive refunds, ensuring a smoother transition for existing customers.

Amazon’s decision to wind down Astro for Business reflects its commitment to enhancing in-home automation technologies. As the company reallocates resources towards its household robotics, affected businesses are supported through transitional credits and refunds, emphasizing customer care despite the product’s phase-out.