Amazon Phases Out its Astro for Business Security Robot Amid Focus on Household Automation

Aditi Sharma
Amazon Phases Out its Astro for Business Security Robot Amid Focus on Household Automation

In a strategic pivot towards enhancing its household robotics lineup, Amazon has announced the discontinuation of the Astro for Business security robot. This decision marks a shift in focus from commercial to residential applications.

Transition from Business to Household Focus:

Launched in November last year, Astro for Business was aimed at servicing a diverse clientele spanning retail, manufacturing, and health sectors. Initially introduced as a home assistant in 2021, Astro’s business variant was designed to support continuous surveillance and operational efficiency in small and medium-sized businesses. However, to concentrate efforts on elevating its domestic robot, Amazon will cease support for its business-oriented variant.

Key Features and Pricing:

Astro for Business was retailed at approximately ₹1,83,744 (USD $2,349.99), exclusively available in the U.S. It catered to businesses by facilitating 24/7 monitoring capabilities. The robot was equipped to handle tasks such as monitoring, setting routines, reminders, and even entertaining with music and TV shows.

Decommissioning Details:

According to communications from Amazon, the operational functionality of Astro for Business robots will conclude by September 25. The company has opted to provide a credit of approximately ₹23,445 (USD $300) to affected businesses, which can be utilized towards alternative solutions for workplace needs.

Customer Support Adjustments:

Effective immediately, Amazon will no longer charge the Astro Secure subscription fee. Additionally, businesses with unused pre-paid fees will receive refunds, ensuring a smoother transition for existing customers.

Amazon’s decision to wind down Astro for Business reflects its commitment to enhancing in-home automation technologies. As the company reallocates resources towards its household robotics, affected businesses are supported through transitional credits and refunds, emphasizing customer care despite the product’s phase-out.

